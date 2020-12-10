 

Cushman & Wakefield Providing Brokerage Services for Anticipated $1B, 19-MSF Business Park in Utah

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 21:00  |  40   |   |   

The joint partnership of NorthPoint Development, a Kansas City based developer, and The Romney Group have begun construction on what will be a brand new more than 19-million-square-foot (msf) state-of-the-art warehouse, manufacturing, office and commercial project in Grantsville, Utah. The partnership has selected Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) to perform brokerage services.

Named the Lakeview Business Park, the new monumental Class A project is situated on more than 1,300 acres. The partnership will invest over $1 billion in developing the park. Construction commenced in November 2020 on the first speculative building totaling 506,930 square feet (sf) in size, and expandable to 1 msf. The remainder of the project is being developed in phases at future dates yet to be determined.

“We are thrilled to be officially commencing construction on this large-scale, rail-served, Class A business park along with the special partnership we have established with The Romney Group,” said Chad Meyer, President, NorthPoint Development. “Lakeview Business Park offers a great location for tremendous success with the ability to serve any industrial client in terms of size and labor for many years to come.”

Josh Romney, President, The Romney Group, said, “Our goal is to create a long-term, jobs rich business park that will be environmentally friendly and generate tax revenue to enhance the lives of the local community, improve public services and provide much needed tax dollars for education. We selected NorthPoint as a partner because of our shared core values and long-term commitment to the communities in which we do business.”

The new Lakeview Business Park is close to The Great Salt Lake and is within 30 minutes of both the renovated Salt Lake City International Airport and the Union Pacific Intermodal Hub. As part of the vision for the development, a +/- 400-acre portion of the property will be rail-served.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Tom Freeman, SIOR, Executive Director, who is leading brokerage efforts for the project, said, “This project has all of the best ingredients to be a special opportunity for companies seeking a strategic and advantageous location in the greater Intermountain West, while also providing a successful economic driver.”

As the leading national industrial developer, NorthPoint has constructed more industrial square footage than any other developer nationwide in the last five years, based on a recent study done by Real Capital Analytics. NorthPoint’s business portfolio includes 250+ industrial clients who are located in 76.5 msf of developed space across the U.S. Nearly 59,000 jobs and counting have been created in the development and leasing of this portfolio to date.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Providing Brokerage Services for Anticipated $1B, 19-MSF Business Park in Utah The joint partnership of NorthPoint Development, a Kansas City based developer, and The Romney Group have begun construction on what will be a brand new more than 19-million-square-foot (msf) state-of-the-art warehouse, manufacturing, office and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Joins Business Roundtable Initiative to Focus on Skills in Hiring and Advancement
01.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 1.5 MSF Industrial Center in Ohio
24.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $68M Sale of 310-unit Apartment Community in Atlanta
20.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Represents Taiwan-based PMP Tech in $98M, Six-Building Portfolio Acquisition in Silicon Valley