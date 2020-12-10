Allied Goes Live With US Sales of Equilibrium Bio CBD Electrolyte Replacement Rehydration Drinks

The first Equilibrium Bio products known as Hydro Sport are available for purchase today on e-commerce platforms and have also been shipped to national retail buyers throughout the US. The first manufactured batch encompasses six unique product SKUs (stock-keeping units). The CBD-infused drink pouches come in three flavors: Lemon Lime, Berry Fresh and Orange Burst. The all-natural flavoring and ingredients in the drinks include: Filtered Water, CBD 20 (mg), CBD, CBG, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Tripotassium Citrate, Vitamin B Complex, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium and Beta Carotene for color.

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In follow up to the Oct 07, 2020 press release regarding the launch of CBD infused electrolyte replacement drinks, Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the "Company") ( OTCQB: ALID ) is pleased to announce the completion of the first manufacturing run of Hydro Sport CBD-infused rehydration drinks from Allied’s latest brand Equilibrium Bio. As well, these drinks have also been produced for the Tactical Relief branding as Tactical Hydration electrolyte replacement and rehydration drink products.

The Hydro Sport drinks are the first electrolyte replacement drink to offer CBD, CBG and CBN and have been designed to aide athletes to relax and recover.



“There is an increasing demand for CBD-infused beverages specifically for athletic recovery. Allied will be implementing a multi-pronged marketing campaign by strategically partnering with professional athletes and media influencers to help scale the sales and bring measurable awareness to the Equilibrium Bio Brand,” said Calum Hughes, CEO and Founder of Allied Corp.

Equilibrium Bio is a lifestyle brand that is focused on everything athletic. From High Intensity Interval Training workouts to Ironman races to general athletic consumers, Equilibrium Bio products are there with the athlete along the entire competitive journey. Rehydration and electrolyte replacement is a primary focus for this brand and its products.

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.