 

Award-Winning Deka Bros Sign on for New Christmas Film

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 20:58  |  51   |   |   

Slate of Projects for Big Screen Grows

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While much of the entertainment industry has slowed down during the pandemic, work is ramping up at Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) with a number of new intellectual properties in development.

Among them is “Santa’s Real,” a Christmas movie for all the family which has attracted visionary directors The Deka Brothers to bring their talents to the project.

Award-winning, French duo Ben and Julien Decaillion—known as The Deka Brothers—have won worldwide acclaim for their innovative style of shooting films, commercials and now aim to create a Christmas classic which will entertain audiences for generations.

“Santa’s Real”—an original concept created in-house at Big Screen and written by Adam Cushman, Catherine Taylor, David Tappan and Rocco Rivetti—mixes elements of “Stranger Things,” “The Goonies,” “Harry Potter” and “Home Alone.”

It joins another festive film, “The Key to Christmas,” as part of a dynamic and diverse slate of movie and TV titles being readied at Los Angeles-based BSEG which has used the recent downtime to expand both its creative team and projects.

On the television side, four shows are under active development, an as-yet untitled unique detective series, a supernatural sleuth show with a female lead, an action adventure for kids plus the previously announced “Avenger Field,” a drama about female pilots in World War II.

The production and distribution public company is also actively involved in other projects set to be made for streaming giants, Netflix and Amazon.

BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “This challenging time is an era of opportunity for us and the talented and growing Big Screen team has been working flat out from our home offices to create compelling content that offers both audiences and the company an exciting future.”

“We intend to create a new Christmas classic—a film that will build upon past commercial and cultural successes like “Home Alone” and “A Christmas Story” while anchoring our characters in our current day and age, with their unique and contemporary perspectives. “Santa’s Real” is a 21st Century Christmas feel good, adventure movie for the whole family,” – The Deka Bros

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 15-years old this year. The Company has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

BSEG now offering its own Streaming Channel, BIG STREAM ENTERTAINMENT with over 200 titles:

https://bigstreamentertainment.com

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/357bdf04-773c-41b3 ...


