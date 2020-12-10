 

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 21:08  |  33   |   |   

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)

10 December 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 10 December 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 557,881 Ordinary shares at a price of 81.1p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 135,630,728 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803


Octopus AIM VCT 2 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) 10 December 2020 Purchase of own securities and total voting rights Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 10 December 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 557,881 Ordinary shares at a price …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Editas Medicine Announces Submission of IND Application for EDIT-301 with the FDA
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:03 Uhr
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
08:00 Uhr
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
09.12.20
Net Asset Value(s)
07.12.20
Net Asset Value(s)
03.12.20
Issue of Supplementary Prospectus
01.12.20
Total voting rights and Capital
30.11.20
Close of Offer to Further Apllications
25.11.20
Net Asset Value(s)
19.11.20
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
17.11.20
Net Asset Value(s)