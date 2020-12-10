Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)
10 December 2020
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 10 December the Company purchased for cancellation 224,421 Ordinary shares at a price of 109.5p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 146,739,133 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803
