 

SmartMetric the Maker of Biometric Secured Credit and Debit Cards Is to Introduce a Stable Crypto Currency Key Storage on Its Biometric Card Platform

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) -- In light of the payments and credit card industry move into adopting crypto currency technology to facilitate payments, SmartMetric has now moved forward its planned release of its crypto key storage technology for use with credit and debit cards.

“For a number of years we have been working on an engineered solution to bring together the power of biometric card based security, large scale encrypted memory incorporated into an existing credit and debit card format,” said today SmartMetric’s President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

Now that one of the major payment cards networks has announced its move into Government approved stable crypto, SmartMetric is now able to offer a card platform that has embedded inside the card a biometric fingerprint scanner for validating the card user and automatically giving the validated user access to the encrypted crypto keys stored inside the new SmartMetric Crypto Payments Card.

The SmartMetric Crypto Card solution has its own crypto key secure element inside the card protected by firewalled encryption. This allows for the safe storage on the card of encrypted crypto keys in a highly functional manner.

SmartMetric has built inside its crypto payments card significant memory along with a crypto engine inside a secure element chip separate from the secure element used to perform credit and debit card transactions. By having two separated firewalled secure elements we are able to provide a much higher security than current card architecture provides while also providing greater memory and added encryption power.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated credit/debit card is easy to use and allows an easy to enroll of a person’s fingerprint. The card holder’s fingerprint is stored and encrypted inside the SmartMetric biometric card in a one-time touch and store process. Similar to the simplicity and ease of storing a fingerprint on a mobile phone. SmartMetric secure user storage of the cardholder's fingerprint does not require additional fingerprint reading devices in Bank branches for enrolling fingerprints. This allows the SmartMetric biometric card solution to be easily used by mass card issuers without having to change their distribution methods.

