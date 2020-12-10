Verizon and Corning launch commercial indoor 5G; WeWork among first adopters

Things to know:



First deployment of indoor 5G cell sites brings this solution from proof of concept to commercially available and scalable.

Indoor 5G cell sites are a vital step in extending the footprint of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, will enable private 5G networks for enterprise customers

WeWork signed contract for indoor cell site deployment in ten locations across the US transforming what’s possible in a flexible work environment



NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After successful trials in September , Verizon Business and Corning have begun commercial installations of in-building cell sites for enterprise customers, advancing this solution from proof of concept to commercially available and scalable in just a few months. Initial deployments are happening in Verizon retail store locations to provide the fastest 5G Ultra Wideband experience for customers and employees and are also set to be installed at WeWork locations across the US.

“We believe our customers deserve the most advanced 5G technology to provide a genuinely differentiated and superior service,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “We have quickly moved from proof of concept to commercial availability and now scalability for our enterprise customers. The unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband is not just an investment for growth, it is a critical step in our customers' digital transformation.”

WeWork, a global leader in flexible space solutions, is one of the first companies in the world to have signed a contract with Verizon Business to provide Corning’s indoor 5G cells, with ten WeWork locations across the US set to receive installations. Understanding the ever-increasing technology demands of businesses and employees due to Covid-19 and the acceleration of their digital transformations, this collaboration will help meet these needs by creating an agile hybrid model, while offering the ability to harness the power of Verizon 5G.

As technology continues to shape the future of work, 5G networks are set to play a fundamental role in improving the user experience, facilitating next generation connectivity and allowing users to access unprecedented network speeds.

“As the last several months have shown, the demand for flexible space solutions, accompanied with the ability to connect to reliable, fast networks, has never been more valuable. That is why WeWork, a leader in flexible space, is partnering with companies like Verizon, to elevate the quality of business solutions available to members in our spaces so that they are able to run and grow their business,” said Hamid Hashemi, Chief Product and Experience Officer at WeWork.