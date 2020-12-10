 

Verizon and Corning launch commercial indoor 5G; WeWork among first adopters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 21:30  |  42   |   |   

Things to know:

  • First deployment of indoor 5G cell sites brings this solution from proof of concept to commercially available and scalable.
  • Indoor 5G cell sites are a vital step in extending the footprint of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, will enable private 5G networks for enterprise customers
  • WeWork signed contract for indoor cell site deployment in ten locations across the US transforming what’s possible in a flexible work environment

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After successful trials in September, Verizon Business and Corning have begun commercial installations of in-building cell sites for enterprise customers, advancing this solution from proof of concept to commercially available and scalable in just a few months. Initial deployments are happening in Verizon retail store locations to provide the fastest 5G Ultra Wideband experience for customers and employees and are also set to be installed at WeWork locations across the US.

“We believe our customers deserve the most advanced 5G technology to provide a genuinely differentiated and superior service,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “We have quickly moved from proof of concept to commercial availability and now scalability for our enterprise customers. The unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband is not just an investment for growth, it is a critical step in our customers' digital transformation.”

WeWork, a global leader in flexible space solutions, is one of the first companies in the world to have signed a contract with Verizon Business to provide Corning’s indoor 5G cells, with ten WeWork locations across the US set to receive installations. Understanding the ever-increasing technology demands of businesses and employees due to Covid-19 and the acceleration of their digital transformations, this collaboration will help meet these needs by creating an agile hybrid model, while offering the ability to harness the power of Verizon 5G.

As technology continues to shape the future of work, 5G networks are set to play a fundamental role in improving the user experience, facilitating next generation connectivity and allowing users to access unprecedented network speeds.

“As the last several months have shown, the demand for flexible space solutions, accompanied with the ability to connect to reliable, fast networks, has never been more valuable. That is why WeWork, a leader in flexible space, is partnering with companies like Verizon, to elevate the quality of business solutions available to members in our spaces so that they are able to run and grow their business,” said Hamid Hashemi, Chief Product and Experience Officer at WeWork.

Seite 1 von 3


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon and Corning launch commercial indoor 5G; WeWork among first adopters Things to know: First deployment of indoor 5G cell sites brings this solution from proof of concept to commercially available and scalable. Indoor 5G cell sites are a vital step in extending the footprint of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Verizon Business offers touchless payment capability with Clover from Fiserv
09.12.20
Verizon to speak at Barclays Global TMT Conference December 10
08.12.20
Verizon becomes official 5G innovation partner to Simon Fuller
08.12.20
Verizon and Motorola Solutions bring interoperable broadband communications to public safety
08.12.20
Verizon Business expands its SD WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak
07.12.20
Verizon to speak at UBS Global TMT Conference December 8
04.12.20
Verizon to speak at UBS Global TMT Conference December 7
03.12.20
12.03.20: Verizon declares quarterly dividend
03.12.20
Verizon continues to lead industry in fight against robocalls
02.12.20
Vergiss AT&T: Hier sind 3 bessere Dividendentitel

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN