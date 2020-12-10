Lattice Diamond Software Tool Delivers New Enhancements for FPGA Design, Simulation, and Verification

“The new version of Diamond also supports SystemVerilog hardware description and verification language throughout the entire design flow to increase functionality, design flexibility, and design analysis for developers,” said Roger Do, Senior Product Line Manager, Software, Lattice Semiconductor. “This efficient coding method streamlines the design process and accelerates time-to-market for Lattice low power FPGA-based products.”

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced availability of the latest version of its popular FPGA design and verification software environment, Lattice Diamond 3.12. The version includes expanded support for the latest Lattice device based on the Lattice Nexus FPGA development platform, the Lattice Mach-NX FPGA for secure system control applications, and a newly integrated ModelSim OEM simulator from Mentor Graphics, which extends simulation capabilities to Linux environments. Lattice Diamond design software accelerates development of Lattice FPGA-based applications for a range of markets, including industrial/automotive, communications/compute, and consumer.

Key features of Diamond 3.12 include:

Simulation tool – Mentor Graphics’ ModelSim is an OEM simulation tool that seamlessly integrates with the Diamond software tool flow. ModelSim adds support for Linux-based FPGA development and improves overall simulation performance for faster design verification.

Expanded device support – Diamond 3.12 adds full programming and on-chip debug support for the Lattice Mach-NX FPGA for secure system control applications.

Hardware description and verification language – Diamond 3.12 supports SystemVerilog throughout the entire design flow, from the native synthesis tool through the schematic viewer, hierarchical viewer, configuration wizards, and debugging tool, streamlining the design process.

In addition to the Mach-NX family, Lattice Diamond also supports the Lattice CrossLinkPlus FPGAs for MIPI D-PHY-based embedded vision systems, and Lattice MachXO3D FPGAs for system security.

For More Information

To learn more about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

