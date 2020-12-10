 

Lattice Propel Accelerates Time-to-Market for Embedded Processor-based Designs on Latest Nexus Platform FPGAs

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced a new version of Lattice Propel, a design environment for accelerating embedded processor-based development on low power, small form factor Lattice FPGAs. Propel 1.1 features expanded support for the latest Lattice FPGAs developed on the 28 nm FD-SOI Lattice Nexus FPGA development platform. Propel 1.1 is tightly integrated with the Lattice Diamond and Lattice Radiant design tools to provide a unified development environment and a more streamlined design flow for Lattice FPGAs.

Arndt Bussman, CTO at Helion said, “As a leader in low latency, high quality ISP for camera image processing in FPGAs, Helion is very familiar with embedded design tools. Lattice Propel provides an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface and support for RISC-V processing that helps us accelerate delivery of customer designs using our pre-engineered, high quality ISP IP cores.”

“With the release of Propel 1.1, we’re bringing RISC-V processor support to our latest devices created on the Lattice Nexus FPGA development platform,” said Roger Do, Senior Product Line Manager, Software, Lattice Semiconductor. “The ability to implement an industry-standard IP core on our MachXO3D and Lattice Nexus FPGAs greatly expands the possible applications for these devices, and we look forward to seeing the innovative ways our customers leverage this capability.”

Lattice Propel is a complete set of graphical and command-line tools to create, analyze, compile, and debug both the hardware design of an FPGA-based processor system, and the software design for that processor system. Customers can quickly compile an RTL bitstream to implement their designs using the Lattice Radiant tool (for Lattice Nexus FPGAs) or the Diamond tool (for MachXO3D FPGAs).

Key features of Propel 1.1 include:

  • Support for all currently shipping FPGAs in the MachXO3D, Lattice Mach-NX, Lattice CrossLink-NX, and Lattice Certus-NX families.
  • Radiant 2.2 and Diamond 3.12 integration – Tighter integration between the Radiant and Diamond tools and the Propel design environment lets users quickly compile the bitstreams required to implement their application designs on Lattice FPGAs.

For More Information

To learn more about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Diskussion: Lattice Semiconductor verringert Umsatz und Verlust
Wertpapier


