 

Montréal unveils an ambitious plan to reach its climate goals

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 22:05  |  32   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ville de Montréal is pleased to unveil its Climate Plan 2020-2030 today. Consisting of 46 firm actions, the plan will allow Montréal to achieve the ambitious climate targets it has set for itself in the area of ecological transition, i.e., a reduction of 55 per cent of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the community between now and 2030 (compared with 1990), as well as carbon neutrality for its operations between now and 2040 and for the community in 2050.

"Before the health crisis hit, the climate crisis was at the heart of our concerns. In September 2019, Montréal witnessed a historic march that brought together 500,000 people demanding concrete action to fight climate change. The COVID-19 pandemic turned everything upside down. But the year 2020 also highlighted the importance of having a resilient city on a human scale. A city that offers quality green spaces to its population. The Climate Plan we are presenting will enable Montréal to improve the quality of life of its population in the short, medium and long term through a recovery that we hope will be green and inclusive. Our plan will also enable Montréal to meet its commitments and maintain its leadership role in the fight against climate change," declared Valérie Plante, mayor of Montréal.

The Climate Plan 2020-2030 consists of 46 actions, 16 of which are key actions, grouped into five areas of intervention targeting the mobilization of the Montréal community, urban planning and development, buildings, the exemplarity of the city, and governance. Among the actions that will have the greatest impact are:

  • Planting, maintaining, and protecting 500,000 trees, in priority areas susceptible to heat waves;
  • Encouraging sustainable mobility in neighbourhoods and future urban developments, such as the Hippodrome site;
  • Favouring and increasing the percentage of electric vehicles in the city centre;
  • Encouraging greening and stimulating the densification of the city by converting to open-air parking;
  • Adapting by-laws and supporting programs to increase the energy efficiency and resilience of all types of buildings;
  • Improving the energy performance of large buildings through a system of rating and disclosure of their energy consumption and GHG emissions;
  • Transforming 100 per cent of municipal building stock operations to zero carbon;
  • Imposing a climate test on all the city's decisions to limit their GHG emission impact and maximize their adaptation to climate change;
  • Dedicating funding for adapting to climate change, from 10 to 15 per cent of the budget of Ville de Montréal's Ten-year Capital Expenditure Program.

To monitor the evolution of the plan and the achievement of its targets, the city will publish an annual report on the progress made on each of the various actions that it contains.

For further details, visit montreal.ca



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Montréal unveils an ambitious plan to reach its climate goals MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ville de Montréal is pleased to unveil its Climate Plan 2020-2030 today. Consisting of 46 firm actions, the plan will allow Montréal to achieve the ambitious climate targets it has set for itself in the area of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
BAT Launches tobacco industry-first Human Rights Report
Smart City Materials $400 Billion Market, Reports IDTechEx
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Entain Marks Its First Day With Measures To Deliver On Its New Strategy
Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the ...
ReCor Medical Announces Positive Results in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study and Breakthrough Device ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments