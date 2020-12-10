 

Nifty Games Announces Peter Moore To Join Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 22:10  |  36   |   |   

Videogame trailblazer returns to the Industry bringing decades of experience to officially licensed sports mobile game publisher

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nifty Games Inc., a developer and publisher focused on quick-session, head-to-head sports games for mobile, announces the appointment of industry legend Peter Moore to the Nifty Games Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Video Game Trailblazer Peter Moore joins Nifty Games Board of Directors. Nifty Games specialises in quick-session, head-to-head sports games for mobile.

This news follows the soft launch of NFL Clash, a mobile-first American football title, in August 2020. Nifty Games has previously announced partnership with both the NBA and NFL as well as their corresponding Player Associations, NBPA and NFLPA.

Mr. Moore has an outstanding record in the videogame industry, having held positions as President of Sega of America, where he was responsible for the launch of the Dreamcast, and Corporate Vice-President of Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Business division, where he oversaw console launch for Xbox 360. From 2007 to 2011 he headed up Electronic Arts' EA Sports game division, before being appointed COO of Electronic Arts in 2012. In 2017, he became CEO of Liverpool Football Club. During his tenure with the club, Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League. Mr. Moore was also named Premier League CEO of the Year in 2019.

Jon Middleton, Nifty Games CEO, commented: "We're thrilled to welcome Peter Moore to the Board of Directors. Peter's career track record is second to none – his experience heading up Xbox, EA Sports, and his recent success with his hometown Liverpool F.C. are incredible learnings to help direct the company as we grow, and deliver a full slate of Nifty Games sports titles developed specifically for the billions of mobile gamers around the world."

Commenting on his appointment, Peter Moore stated: "I'm excited to join the Nifty Games Board of Directors and look forward to working with founders Jon Middleton, Pete Wanat and the team at Nifty as we create a whole new genre in sports games. We have a massive opportunity in front of us."

For more information visit: www.niftygamesinc.com

About Nifty Games
Nifty Games, is a venture funded games developer & publisher focused on quick session, head-to-head sports games for mobile devices. Nifty Games is a proud partner of the NBA, NFL, NBPA & NFLPA. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. Learn more at www.niftygamesinc.com

Contact: Alex Verrey, +44 (0) 7957 204 660

Nifty Games Inc. Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373477/Peter_Moore_Nifty_photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373476/Nifty_Games_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nifty Games Announces Peter Moore To Join Board of Directors Videogame trailblazer returns to the Industry bringing decades of experience to officially licensed sports mobile game publisher SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nifty Games Inc., a developer and publisher focused on quick-session, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
New Covid Index from TotalAnalysis reveals disturbing flaws in data transparency across the world, ...
LG Goes Virtual to Introduce LG WING to Wider Audiences
BAT Launches tobacco industry-first Human Rights Report
Smart City Materials $400 Billion Market, Reports IDTechEx
Full data set of Oncopeptides phase 2 HORIZON study in multiple myeloma published in the Journal of ...
Entain Marks Its First Day With Measures To Deliver On Its New Strategy
Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market to Grow as Demand for Toilet Rolls Explode during the ...
ReCor Medical Announces Positive Results in RADIANCE-HTN TRIO Study and Breakthrough Device ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments