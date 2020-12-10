 

Domo Supports the Smartronix Team to Deliver Real-time Tracking of COVID-19 Response Spending for the Federal Government

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announces being part of the Smartronix Team in supporting the launch of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee’s (PRAC) public website. With interactive visualizations powered by Domo’s modern analytics and BI platform, the website is a rich and immersive experience aimed at driving public engagement with the PRAC and providing insight into the use of CARES Act funds.

The PRAC was established by the CARES Act to promote transparency and oversight of the approximately $2.6 trillion in economic-relief funding provided by the Federal Government to U.S. citizens, businesses, medical providers, and impacted industries. As part of PRAC’s mission, Smartronix was tasked to build this user-friendly website for public interaction and disclosure.

Domo, as part of the Smartronix Team, alongside such industry leaders as Mobomo, Woolpert, Grant Thornton, and Microsoft, worked on redesigning and launching the PRAC site in several short weeks. Domo, through its backend data integration capabilities, transforms millions of rows of data from different Government agencies into a format that quickly and easily allows citizens and state and local governments to view and identify which entities received contracts, grants, loans, direct payments, or other forms of aid.

“The PRAC website highlights the importance of good data to help inform sound decision-making and policymaking,” said Ben Schein, Vice President of Data Curiosity at Domo. “This website is an important example of the Government’s effort to provide transparency of pandemic spending. By enabling citizens to analyze and interact with the data, they can not only interact with this information themselves, but also understand how the Government is supporting economic relief in different sectors of the community.”

Commenting on this partnership, Rob Groat, Executive Vice President of Technology and Strategy at Smartronix said, “We’re excited to have Domo join our team, making significant contribution to the delivery of such a needed and transformational program for the US government program. We have successfully partnered in the past, and with this success look forward to future opportunities to work together.”

As the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smartronix, Domo, and additional partners will continue to deliver capabilities to the PRAC, including:

  • Interactive dashboards and maps to find COVID-related spending by state, city, county, congressional district, and zip code;
  • Easy search functions to track COVID-19 funding by agency, geography, and keywords; and
  • A digital hotline for reporting potential fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement of COVID-19 relief funding.

To access the PRAC public website, visit http://pandemicoversight.gov/.

To access Domo’s free COVID-19 tracker, visit https://www.domo.com/coronavirus-tracking.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months, or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big, and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You also can follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission- critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP-accredited Cloud Assured Managed Services and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/services/cloud-computing.

Smartronix was named a leader for the third time in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. Read the complimentary Gartner report about Smartronix’s cloud services here: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud, and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

