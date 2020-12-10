 

Schneider Driver and Marine Veteran Hauling “Most Precious Cargo” to Arlington National Cemetery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 22:01  |  13   |   |   

In his 19-year career at Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, Tom Lehr has hauled a variety of goods, but next week he is carrying the most precious cargo of his career.

The Marine veteran is joining Wreaths Across America in hauling and delivering truckloads of balsam fir wreaths from Worcester Wreath Company in Columbia Falls, Maine, to Arlington National Cemetery and over 2,100 other locations across the country and abroad as a national tribute to fallen military veterans. Lehr is one of a select group of drivers delivering the wreaths to Arlington.

“It’s a great honor and privilege to bring the wreaths down, so we can remember all the people that have gone before us and keep them in our memory,” Lehr said. “As long as someone remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice, then they are not forgotten.”

The annual event, which started in 1992, lays wreaths at the graves of fallen servicemen and women at cemeteries around the country leading up to National Wreath Day on December 19. Schneider has participated in the wreath delivery almost since the program began, but this is Lehr’s first time carrying the honorable cargo.

“When I see the trailer loaded, it’s going to be a humbling experience,” Lehr said. “Not only our truck, but all the other trucks that are going to be making deliveries.”

In years past, Wreaths Across America included a parade-like journey from Maine to Arlington National, a miles-long procession of tractor trailers carrying wreaths, veterans and Gold Star Families led by an escort of law enforcement and motorcycle riders. The event is scaled back this year in adherence to health and safety protocols put in place due to COVID-19.

While the event may be smaller, the meaning and purpose behind honoring those who have gone before him is all that matters for Lehr.

“Getting down to Arlington and going through those gates, pride will be the word that I will use. My heart is going to be as big as it can get.”

Lehr is also Schneider’s newest Ride of Pride driver. Each year, Freightliner honors military veterans with specially designed trucks intended to be rolling tributes to members of the military.

“This is our commitment to the people who have served before us,” he said. “What they did in their life is worthy of recognition and remembrance, and we need to remember them.”

At least a half dozen other Schneider drivers are participating in Wreaths Across America deliveries, as they have in previous years.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider Driver and Marine Veteran Hauling “Most Precious Cargo” to Arlington National Cemetery In his 19-year career at Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, Tom Lehr has hauled a variety of goods, but next week he is carrying the most precious cargo of his career. The Marine veteran is joining …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Schneider Bulk Express Intermodal Service Expands to Canada
03.12.20
Schneider Earns Second Consecutive General Mills’ Platinum Dry Carrier of the Year Award
19.11.20
Schneider Receives Target’s Middle Mile Award for Best Transportation Innovator
17.11.20
Schneider Named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation
11.11.20
Schneider Honors Veterans, Celebrates Top 10 Military Friendly Employer Ranking