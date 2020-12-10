 

McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the Fourth Quarter 2020

McAfee Corp. (“McAfee,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.087 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on or about January 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on December 24, 2020.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place.

McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

