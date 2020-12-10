Victory Capital Reports November 2020 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $142.5 billion on November 30, 2020.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
November 30, 2020
October 31, 2020
Fixed Income
$
36,324
$
35,634
Solutions
32,695
29,922
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
25,106
22,373
U.S. Small Cap Equity
17,341
14,978
U.S. Large Cap Equity
14,070
12,737
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
13,199
11,641
Other
240
