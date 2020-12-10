 

Victory Capital Reports November 2020 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $142.5 billion on November 30, 2020.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

November 30, 2020

 

October 31, 2020

Fixed Income

$

36,324

 

$

35,634

Solutions

 

32,695

 

 

29,922

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

25,106

 

 

22,373

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

17,341

 

 

14,978

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,070

 

 

12,737

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

13,199

 

 

11,641

Other

 

240

 

Disclaimer

