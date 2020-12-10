PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended October 31, 2020
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY) (the “Fund”), a diversified, closed-end management investment company, announced today its unaudited investment results for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020.
|
As of
October 31, 2020
As of
July 31, 2020
As of
October 31, 2019
Net Assets
$623,779,334
$634,169,633
$662,682,885
Loan Outstanding
$234,000,000
$224,000,000
$229,000,000
Shares Outstanding
40,923,879
40,923,879
40,923,879
Net Asset Value (“NAV”) Per Share (a)
$15.24
$15.50
$16.19
Market Price Per Share (b)
$12.73
$13.18
$14.40
Premium / (Discount) to NAV (c)
(16.5)%
(15.0)%
(11.1)%
Undistributed / (Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)
$635,381
$3,042,733
$4,536,733
Undistributed / (Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (e)
$0.02
$0.07
$0.11
Quarter Ended
October 31, 2020
Quarter Ended
July 31, 2020
0 Kommentare