LINKBANCORP, Inc. and GNB Financial Services, Inc. Announce Strategic Combination

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink: LNKB) and GNB Financial Services, Inc., (OTC Pink: GNBF) today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to combine in a stock and cash transaction, creating a leading Pennsylvania community bank with assets in excess of $800 million and a network of nine offices throughout South Central Pennsylvania.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, GNB Financial Services will merge with and into LINKBANCORP, with LINKBANCORP surviving the merger. Shareholders of GNB Financial will have the opportunity to elect to receive $87.68 per share in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP common stock for each share they own, representing a total valuation of approximately $62.6 million based on the trading price of LINKBANCORP as of December 7, 2020. The agreement provides for proration procedures intended to ensure that, in the aggregate, at least 80 percent of the GNB Financial common shares outstanding will be exchanged for LINKBANCORP common stock. The transaction is expected to be a tax-free exchange to the extent shareholders of GNB Financial receive stock in exchange for their shares. LINKBANCORP shareholders will own approximately 52% and GNB Financial shareholders will own approximately 48% of the combined company.

“This is a true partnership, leveraging the strengths of each institution to create a community bank that is extremely well positioned for the future,” said LINKBANCORP Chief Executive Officer Andrew Samuel, who founded LINKBANCORP in 2018 and will serve as CEO of the combined company. “It’s a very attractive financial transaction that accelerates our growth plan and evidences our commitment to an entrepreneurial, values-driven community banking model that positively impacts all of our constituencies,” said Samuel.

The combined company’s board of directors will be evenly split between the two institutions, and will be chaired by Joseph C. Michetti, Jr., currently the Chairman of GNB Financial.

Wesley M. Weymers, Chief Executive Officer of GNB Financial, stated, “We have great respect for LINKBANK’s very experienced and talented team and what they have accomplished in a relatively short period. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to combine two very complementary institutions and achieve the scale and talent needed to compete and thrive in a rapidly evolving environment.”