 

KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

“We’re honored to be named by Newsweek as one of America’s most responsible companies in recognition of our long-standing commitment to sustainability, and specifically, our industry-leading environmental initiatives, dedication to social responsibility and strong corporate governance standards,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be the only national homebuilder to make this distinguished list. This distinction is a testament to the hard work of KB Home’s employees, who strive to advance our vision to be the most customer-obsessed homebuilder in the world.”

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected from an initial pool of over 2,000 companies and based on publicly available key performance indicators from annual reports, corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey of more than 7,500 U.S. residents. KB Home received its ranking due in part to its robust commitment to further environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives and standards.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

