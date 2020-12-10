Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange Through Merger with GigCapital3, Inc.

Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of complete electrification solutions for commercial fleets, and GigCapital3, Inc. (“GIK” or “GigCapital3”) (NYSE: GIK), a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) corporation, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Lightning eMotors becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined operating company will be named Lightning eMotors, Inc. and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ZEV.

Lightning eMotors is a high-growth electric vehicle manufacturer focused on urban commercial zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors is the only operator with a full range of Class 3-7 battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles in production today, addressing the large and growing fleet electrification market. The Company’s unique modular architecture, software-enabled platform, and integration capabilities provide a scalable, cost-effective solution to a highly segmented and customized market. Lightning eMotors’ complete electrification solutions cover medium- and heavy-duty vocational vehicles including ambulances, delivery trucks, bucket trucks, food trucks, school buses and coach buses, among others. Lightning eMotors’ significant time-to-market advantages over competitors have enabled the Company to capture a diverse base of blue-chip fleet customers, including Fluid Trucks, ABC Companies, ACE Parking and California State Hospitals. Currently, Lightning eMotors has a contracted order backlog of approximately 1,500 vehicles for delivery in 2021 and 2022, including the world’s first fuel cell electric Class 6 truck. Lightning eMotors has the country’s largest commercial zero-emission fleet vehicle manufacturing facility in the U.S. with annual production capacity of 1,000 vehicles today and expanding to 3,000 in 2021 and over 20,000 by 2025.

Lightning eMotors’ co-founder and chief executive officer Mr. Tim Reeser said, “Today marks an important step forward in Lightning eMotors’ mission to lead the commercial medium-duty zero-emission vehicle market. Over the last 12 years, Lightning eMotors has built its modular hardware and software platform, partnering with fleets all over the U.S. to develop best-in-class zero-emission battery-electric and fuel cell electric commercial solutions. With an estimated worldwide annual total addressable market opportunity of $67 billion for Class 3-7 vehicles, we see tremendous demand from fleets to transition their commercial vehicles from internal combustion engines to zero-emission solutions at an attractive total cost of ownership, even without state and federal grants. With municipal regulations creating zero-emission zones in 30-plus cities worldwide and corporate mandates for zero emissions at many of the largest fleet operators in the world, Lightning eMotors is poised to capitalize on the regulatory and social shift to environmentally friendly commercial vehicles. We are excited to partner with GigCapital3 and leverage their extensive entrepreneurial, operational, and capital markets expertise, as we scale the business as a public company. The capital raised in this transaction will enable Lightning eMotors to accelerate its growth plans and fulfill significant demand from our customers, including some of the most recognizable transportation, public safety, and e-commerce companies in the United States.”