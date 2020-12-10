Philip Morris International Announces Planned Leadership Succession

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced a long-planned leadership succession, which will be completed in May 2021. PMI’s current Chief Executive Officer, André Calantzopoulos, was appointed Executive Chairman of the Board, to take effect immediately prior to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in May 2021. For personal reasons, the current Chairman, Mr. Louis Camilleri, expressed his desire to retire as of the day of this announcement. Consequently, Mr. Lucio Noto, PMI’s independent Presiding Director, will serve as interim Chairman until the succession of Mr. Calantzopoulos in May. PMI’s current COO, Jacek Olczak, will succeed Mr. Calantzopoulos as Chief Executive Officer immediately after the May meeting. It is anticipated that Mr. Olczak will also be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the meeting. Mr. Olczak has served as PMI’s Chief Operating Officer since January 2018 and served as Chief Financial Officer from August 2012 through December 2018.

This planned succession promises a seamless transition and continuity of leadership. Messrs. Camilleri, Calantzopoulos, and Olczak have worked closely together since PMI became an independent company. They share a single strategic vision, and under their combined leadership, PMI has marked significant achievements, including its business transformation and indisputable leadership in the smoke-free product category.

Louis Camilleri said: “I am delighted to hand over the Chairman of the Board role to André following his decision to relinquish his CEO responsibilities. I am equally delighted to see Jacek named to the helm of the company as of May 2021. He is a worthy successor to André, given his track record with PMI and his leadership qualities. Contemplating my 40-year PMI career, it has been an enormous privilege to serve this wonderful company, its Board, its employees, and its shareholders. I want to wholeheartedly thank you all for this amazing journey that has made PMI the leading and most progressive tobacco company in the world. I am stepping down with the firm belief that the company is in great hands to accomplish its smoke-free vision.”