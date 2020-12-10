National Beverage Corp. Delivers . . . Good Tidings – Good Results – Good Cheer!

“National Beverage is committed to bringing joy and good tidings to America, especially during these trying times. Each and every day, we diligently attempt to refresh our loyal consumers with feel-good, creative innovations in taste, unique flavors and eye-catching packaging,” stated a company spokesperson.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2020:

Second Quarter FY 2021 vs. Second Quarter FY 2020

Net sales were $272 million, up 8%;

Gross margin was $108 million, up 16.4%;

Operating profit increased from 16.6% to 22.7% of sales; and

Net income was $47.2 million or $ 1.01 per share, up 44%.

For the trailing 12 Months

Net sales were $1,050 million, up 7.6%;

Operating margins increased 430 bps;

Earnings per share increased 36.8% to $3.46; and

Cash increased $172 million to $405 million.

“How does National Beverage create so much goodness?

Mull this wonderful thought over . . . We are the cost of a tiny pick-up truck away from returning ONE BILLION DOLLARS to our shareholders.

Is that goodness?

Mull this second thought over . . . The day we started National Beverage, we couldn’t afford to buy that tiny pick-up truck.

Is that goodness?

Mull this third thought over . . . The day we produced the first can of LaCroix sparkling water, no other premium domestic sparkling water existed.

Is that goodness?

Mull this fourth thought over . . . Fast forward to this press release. National Beverage cultivates the finest team of dedicated people in the beverage industry. Its three newest flavors, LimonCello, Pastèque and Hi-Biscus, are unique to the world of beverages.

Now certainly, that is goodness!

These are just a few of the long list of intangible factors that make National Beverage genuinely the company that no analyst ever writes or even knows about. Yes, we are blessed with the unique DNA of aggressiveness and creativity, and we ALL go to work each morning with one thought in mind; we are going to outdo ourselves today while making the highest-quality beverages for our loyal consumers.