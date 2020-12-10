Micron Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter Results on Jan. 7, 2021, and Participate in Investor Event Jan. 12

 

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that it will hold its fiscal first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time. A live webcast of the call will air on Micron’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/.

Micron also confirmed today that Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan CES 2021 Investor Virtual Forum. The event will be webcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:25 a.m. Mountain time, also on Micron’s Investor Relations website.

Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.  
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron and Crucial — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com

 


