Dave & Buster’s Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Provides Commentary on Current Expectations for Fiscal Fourth Quarter

The Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results continued to be severely impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when compared against results of the third quarter of 2019. The Company began the third quarter with 84 open stores, or approximately 60 percent of its total store base. As of November 1, the Company had 104 open stores, or approximately 75 percent of its total store base. All stores open during the quarter operated under reduced hours and capacity limitations as dictated by each jurisdiction.

Key Third Quarter 2020 Highlights (all comparisons to third quarter 2019)

Revenues totaled $109.1 million compared with $299.4 million

Comparable store sales declined 66% (includes all comp stores, whether open or closed)

Of the 114 stores in the comp store base, an average of 74 were open and fully operational during the quarter, which had an average sales index of 57% compared to the prior year. A total of 67 fully operational comp stores were open at the beginning of the quarter and 77 were open at the end of the quarter

Net loss totaled $48.0 million, or $1.01 per share (47.6 million shares), compared with net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share (31.5 million diluted shares)

EBITDA loss totaled $21.7 million compared with EBITDA of $39.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $16.0 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million

Executed a private offering of $550 million 7.625% senior secured notes due 2025, including modifications to certain debt covenants through 2022 and a term extension on the current credit facility to August, 2024

Ended the quarter with $314 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit agreement, net of a $150 million minimum liquidity covenant and $10 million in letters of credit

Weekly cash burn rate during the third quarter (excluding effects of the October notes offering) averaged $2.4 million



Brian Jenkins, Dave & Buster’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “During the third quarter we made significant progress safely re-opening stores while refining and implementing numerous initiatives that are accelerating our business recovery and positioning us for long-term success. Our sales recovery at re-opened stores peaked in late October at a 68% index compared to last year, with the top quartile of stores reaching a 91% index. Combined with the team’s continued discipline around our lean operating model, we achieved positive store-level EBITDA at 68 stores in the third quarter and 80 stores in the month of October.

Mr. Jenkins concluded, “We believe our strong sales recovery through late October and return to store-level profitability at the majority of our re-opened stores clearly illustrates the resilience of the Dave & Buster’s brand and validates our plan for navigating through this unique environment. However, we expect our fourth quarter sales and profitability will be significantly impacted by the recent resurgence of COVID cases and resulting operating limitations imposed by local jurisdictions. Despite this temporary setback, our resilient and committed team, our focused plan, enhanced liquidity, and our strong brand put us in position to bounce back quickly when the threat of COVID begins to subside.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

(All comparisons are between third quarter 2020 and third quarter 2019, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues of $109.1 million declined 63.6% from $299.4 million. Comparable store sales declined 66% for the third quarter. By month, comparable store sales were down 75% in August, down 62% percent in September and down 59% in October. Non-comparable store third-quarter revenue totaled $20.1 million compared with $40.1 million.

Operating loss totaled $56.0 million, or (51.4)% of revenues, compared with operating income of $6.5 million, or 2.2% of revenues.

Net loss totaled $48.0 million, or $1.01 per share (47.6 million share base) compared with net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share (31.5 million diluted share base).

EBITDA loss totaled $21.7 million, or (19.9)% of revenues, compared with EBITDA of $39.8 million, or 13.3% of revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $16.0 million, or (14.6)% of revenues, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $46.3 million, or 15.5% of revenues.

Store operating loss before depreciation and amortization totaled $7.3 million, or (6.7)% of revenues, compared with store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $60.3 million, or 20.1% of revenues.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

On October 27, 2020, the Company completed a private offering of $550 million 7.625% senior secured notes due November 2025, which included modifications to certain debt covenants through 2022 and a two-year term extension on the current credit facility to August, 2024. Proceeds of the offering were used to repay all amounts previously outstanding under its term loan facility and to partially repay drawings under its revolving credit facility, the undrawn portion of which will be available to be drawn in the future for general corporate purposes, subject to its specific terms.

Also during the third quarter, under provisions of the 2020 CARES Act the Company received a tax refund of approximately $10 million.

The Company ended the third quarter with approximately $8 million in cash and equivalents and $314 million available capacity under its revolving credit facility, net of its $150 million minimum liquidity covenant and $10 million in letters of credit. Total long-term debt totaled $576 million, consisting of $550 million in recently issued senior secured notes and $26 million outstanding under the revolving credit agreement.

Over the past six months, in addition to the notes offering mentioned above, the Company secured additional liquidity in the form of two equity offerings totaling $182.0 million. In light of these developments and the Company’s projected cash flows from operations, the Company believes it has alleviated the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, and the Company has sufficient liquidity to satisfy its obligations over the next twelve-month period.

Fourth Quarter Business Update

The recent resurgence of COVID cases has resulted in renewed operating limitations imposed by local jurisdictions, several store reclosures, and further delays in the Company’s ability to re-open its California and New York stores, which represent approximately 25% of historical annual sales. As a result, during the first five weeks of the fourth quarter through December 6, 2020, the Company’s sales recovery has moderated, including:

Overall comparable store sales decline of 71%

Sales index of approximately 49% across an average of 71 open comp stores

The net reclosure of 15 stores due to local mandates and one new store opening, leaving 90 stores open, or 65% of the chain

Reduced operating hours for currently open stores

For the month of November, these conditions resulted in sales of approximately $32.6 million, including a 69% decline in overall comparable store sales, and an EBITDA loss of approximately $11.0 million, equating to an average weekly EBITDA burn rate of approximately $2.7 million.

The Company currently anticipates that the trend of COVID cases and resulting actions by local jurisdictions to limit operations or re-close stores will intensify over the balance of the fourth quarter, and that re-opening its California and New York stores will be delayed until early 2021. These conditions will be especially impactful to the Company’s December sales and profitability, a month in which it has historically benefited from high foot traffic and a robust special events business.

As a result, the Company expects further erosion in fourth quarter comparable store sales and EBITDA, including the following anticipated cost pressures:

Increased store labor costs, reflecting the Company’s decision to recall key store leadership positions to maintain talent and to ensure store restart capabilities

Increased repair & maintenance costs

Above-normal spoilage costs due to prolonged closures

Reduction of rent abatements due to expiration of landlord agreements

Increased G&A costs reflecting the recall of select positions



DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) ASSETS November 1, 2020 February 2, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,341 $ 24,655 Other current assets 84,051 54,322 Total current assets 92,392 78,977 Property and equipment, net 846,056 900,637 Operating lease right of use assets 1,050,878 1,011,568 Intangible and other assets, net 395,735 378,957 Total assets $ 2,385,061 $ 2,370,139 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total current liabilities $ 287,427 $ 290,865 Operating lease liabilities 1,277,794 1,222,054 Other long-term liabilities 51,251 54,881 Long-term debt, net 561,815 632,689 Stockholders' equity 206,774 169,650 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,385,061 $ 2,370,139





DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Food and beverage revenues $ 38,346 35.2 % $ 124,637 41.6 % Amusement and other revenues 70,706 64.8 % 174,715 58.4 % Total revenues 109,052 100.0 % 299,352 100.0 % Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 10,664 27.8 % 33,384 26.8 % Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues) 7,244 10.2 % 18,796 10.8 % Total cost of products 17,908 16.4 % 52,180 17.4 % Operating payroll and benefits 27,704 25.4 % 76,165 25.4 % Other store operating expenses 70,783 64.9 % 110,713 37.1 % General and administrative expenses 11,746 10.8 % 16,210 5.4 % Depreciation and amortization expense 34,384 31.5 % 33,340 11.1 % Pre-opening costs 2,570 2.4 % 4,245 1.4 % Total operating costs 165,095 151.4 % 292,853 97.8 % Operating income (loss) (56,043 ) -51.4 % 6,499 2.2 % Interest expense, net 8,213 7.6 % 6,110 2.1 % Loss on debt refinance 904 0.8 % - 0.0 % Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes (65,160 ) -59.8 % 389 0.1 % Benefit for income taxes (17,117 ) -15.7 % (93 ) -0.1 % Net income (loss) $ (48,043 ) -44.1 % $ 482 0.2 % Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.01 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (1.01 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 47,613,741 30,980,878 Diluted shares 47,613,741 31,515,454 Other information: Company-owned stores at end of period 137 134 Store operating weeks in the period 1,221 1,722 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (48,043 ) -44.1 % $ 482 0.2 % Add back: Interest expense, net 8,213 6,110 Loss on debt refinance 904 - Benefit for income taxes (17,117 ) (93 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 34,384 33,340 EBITDA (21,659 ) -19.9 % 39,839 13.3 % Add back: Loss on asset disposal 124 458 Impairment of long-lived assets - - Share-based compensation 2,999 1,747 Pre-opening costs 2,570 4,245 Other costs (5 ) 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,971 ) -14.6 % $ 46,290 15.5 % The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Operating income (loss) $ (56,043 ) -51.4 % $ 6,499 2.2 % Add back: General and administrative expenses 11,746 16,210 Depreciation and amortization expense 34,384 33,340 Pre-opening costs 2,570 4,245 Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $ (7,343 ) -6.7 % $ 60,294 20.1 %





DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Food and beverage revenues $ 119,268 37.3 % $ 410,779 40.8 % Amusement and other revenues 200,423 62.7 % 596,754 59.2 % Total revenues 319,691 100.0 % 1,007,533 100.0 % Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 32,667 27.4 % 109,072 26.6 % Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues) 21,997 11.0 % 64,456 10.8 % Total cost of products 54,664 17.1 % 173,528 17.2 % Operating payroll and benefits 85,197 26.6 % 239,965 23.8 % Other store operating expenses 229,137 71.8 % 321,334 31.9 % General and administrative expenses 35,587 11.1 % 49,047 4.9 % Depreciation and amortization expense 104,896 32.8 % 97,226 9.6 % Pre-opening costs 8,781 2.7 % 15,970 1.6 % Total operating costs 518,262 162.1 % 897,070 89.0 % Operating income (loss) (198,571 ) -62.1 % 110,463 11.0 % Interest expense, net 22,491 7.0 % 14,771 1.5 % Loss on debt refinance 904 0.3 % - 0.0 % Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (221,966 ) -69.4 % 95,692 9.5 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes (71,777 ) -22.4 % 20,411 2.0 % Net income (loss) $ (150,189 ) -47.0 % $ 75,281 7.5 % Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (3.56 ) $ 2.19 Diluted $ (3.56 ) $ 2.15 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 42,185,163 34,405,503 Diluted shares 42,185,163 35,042,311 Other information: Company-owned stores open at end of period 137 134 Store operating weeks in the period 2,682 5,012 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (150,189 ) -47.0 % $ 75,281 7.5 % Add back: Interest expense, net 22,491 14,771 Loss on debt refinance 904 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes (71,777 ) 20,411 Depreciation and amortization expense 104,896 97,226 EBITDA (93,675 ) -29.3 % 207,689 20.6 % Add back: Loss on asset disposal 541 1,284 Impairment of long-lived assets 13,727 - Share-based compensation 5,344 5,479 Pre-opening costs 8,781 15,970 Other costs 54 34 Adjusted EBITDA $ (65,228 ) -20.4 % $ 230,456 22.9 % The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 1, 2020 November 3, 2019 Operating income (loss) $ (198,571 ) -62.1 % $ 110,463 11.0 % Add back: General and administrative expenses 35,587 49,047 Depreciation and amortization expense 104,896 97,226 Pre-opening costs 8,781 15,970 Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $ (49,307 ) -15.4 % $ 272,706 27.1 %

