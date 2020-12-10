 

Nabriva Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering

10.12.2020, 22:01  |  23   |   |   

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it has commenced a public offering of its ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof). All of the ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) in the offering will be sold by Nabriva Therapeutics. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above will be offered and sold in this offering pursuant to a shelf registration statement, including a prospectus, on Form S-3 that was filed by Nabriva Therapeutics with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on September 11, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, via email at placements@hcwco.com or via telephone at (646) 975-6996.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Nabriva Therapeutics’ securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about a prospective financing and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: market and other financing conditions, anticipated final terms, timing and completion of the proposed public offering, the risk that the proposed public offering will not be consummated, fluctuations in Nabriva Therapeutics’ share price and such other important factors as are set forth in Nabriva Therapeutics’ annual and quarterly reports and other filings on file with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of the date of this press release. Nabriva Therapeutics anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while Nabriva Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CONTACTS:

For Investors
Kim Anderson
Nabriva Therapeutics plc
IR@Nabriva.com

For Media
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
312-961-2502


