SeaChange International Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results; Company Sees Strong Demand from Content Owners for New ‘Video Apps’ Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, today reported financial and operational results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2020. The Company also reported strong demand from content owners for the Company’s new ‘Video Apps’ platform, which enables content owners to quickly and seamlessly launch direct-to-consumer (DTC) TV and video applications directly through Smart TVs and connected platforms.

SeaChange’s New Video Apps Platform Addresses Burgeoning Demand from Content Owners to Deliver High-Quality TV and Video Content Directly to Consumers

SeaChange's Video Apps platform addresses the TV and video market's accelerated shift in spending in response to COVID-19 changes in consumer behavior. The global pandemic forced many service providers to invest heavily in technology infrastructure and reduce or eliminate investment in video platforms. Content owners, particularly independent content owners, are now accelerating their content distribution strategies and investments to deliver high-quality content directly to consumers.





SeaChange's Video Apps allow content owners to quickly launch over-the-top (OTT) TV apps to meet the global demand from consumers looking to stream high-quality video content directly through Smart TVs and connected platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV among others.





Independent content owners are focused on advertising to monetize direct-to-consumer TV applications. SeaChange's Video Apps leverages the Company's proprietary Ad Insertion module to automatically source ad buyers, define ad placements, and programmatically fill advertising slots in real-time. With SeaChange's Ad Insertion module and rich data analytics, content owners are provided with greater insights into their audiences and generate higher advertising revenue right away.





Revenue-share model allows SeaChange to meaningfully participate in the growing OTT market ad spend, which is expected to exceed $14 billion globally by 2023, according to industry analysts.





Strong customer demand and robust pipeline for Video Apps. Since the launch of the platform in November 2020, SeaChange has secured four (4) wins and is actively engaged in discussions with approximately fifty (50) content owners, who are in varying stages of the sales cycle.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights



Launched ‘Video Apps’ and established a robust sales pipeline with active discussions with approximately 50 content owners in the first month since the launch of the platform.





Secured the most meaningful win in Company history with one of the largest mobile network operators in the world for SeaChange’s Advertising Solutions. The aggregate potential revenue opportunity over the next three years is approximately $100 million based on the customer’s annual unsold ad inventory and the revenue share SeaChange would receive to monetize it.





Secured six (6) new customer wins in the third quarter, including:



‘Framework’ Video Platform wins; Framework Video Platform with Video Apps wins; and Advertising Solutions (formerly ‘Unsold’) win.





Secured four (4) new customer wins in the fourth quarter ending January 31, 2021, including:



Advertising Solutions wins; and Framework Video Platform with Video Apps win.





Since SeaChange launched the Framework platform in March 2019, the Company has secured 39 wins worth an aggregate total contract value of approximately $63 million.





Ongoing cost-optimization measures produced an 8% sequential decrease and 45% year-over-year decrease in operating expenses in the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

Management Commentary

“The dramatic shift in service provider spending since the onset of the pandemic has impacted the near-term demand for our Framework video delivery platform, but we’ve adapted,” said SeaChange CEO Yossi Aloni. “In recent months we’ve pivoted to addressing the immediate needs of content owners who are looking to develop an effective over-the-top, direct-to-consumer strategy to stay competitive, monetize content, and build deeper levels of engagement between audience and brand. Historically, for content owners to directly launch a DTC TV service, the process was overly complex, costly and involved disparate technologies. With SeaChange’s Video Apps platform, providers can now quickly and seamlessly operate their own streaming service while maintaining a direct relationship with the consumer. Not only does this new approach enhance content owner margins, but it also creates greater long-term business value by enabling full control over the service, data and customer relationship.

“Looking ahead, SeaChange is well positioned to enable the industry’s ongoing direct-to-consumer movement. Video Apps is providing content owners with the platform to capitalize on the exploding demand in high-quality streaming content and the growing advertising OTT ad spend. Over the next five years, we expect thousands of direct-to-consumer TV Apps will be launched with a need for a built-in ad monetization strategy. Similar to how Wix democratized websites for small to medium businesses, SeaChange’s Video Apps platform will look to play a major role in powering and capitalizing on the direct-to-consumer TV apps revolution.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $5.0 million compared to $5.0 million in the prior quarter, and $20.5 million in the same period last year. Product revenue was $1.0 million (or 21% of total revenue) compared to $1.1 million (or 21% of total revenue) in the prior quarter, and $13.5 million (or 66% of revenue) in the same period last year. Service revenue was $3.9 million (or 79% of total revenue) compared to $3.9 million (or 79% of total revenue) in the prior quarter, and $7.0 million (or 34% of total revenue) in the same period last year.





Revenue backlog at quarter end was $21.9 million compared to $20.9 million in the prior quarter, and $22.2 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.





Gross profit was $2.8 million (or 56% of total revenue) compared to $1.8 million (or 36% of total revenue) in the prior quarter, and $15.7 million (or 76% of total revenue) in the same period last year.





Total operating expenses were $7.3 million compared to $8.0 million in the previous quarter, and $13.4 million in the same period last year.





GAAP loss from operations totaled $4.6 million compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $6.2 million in the prior quarter, and GAAP income from operations of $2.3 million in the same period last year.





Non-GAAP loss from operations totaled $3.8 million, or $(0.10) per basic share, compared to a Non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.1 million, or $(0.14) per basic share in the previous quarter, and non-GAAP income from operations of $5.2 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.





GAAP net loss totaled $5.1 million, or $(0.14) per basic share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.8 million, or $(0.15) per basic share in the prior quarter, and a net income of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.





Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $6.2 million at quarter-end. Management expects the Company’s cash position at fiscal year-end to be at least $8.5 million. Management currently believes the Company’s liquidity position, resources and recently implemented cost-reduction measures will enable the Company to execute its growth strategy.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for more than 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution, the Framework, enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video service. This includes back-office, media asset management, ad management, analytics and a client application for set-top boxes (STB), Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Framework is available as a product or managed service, and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

SeaChange International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

October 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,124 $ 9,297 Marketable securities 1,034 4,617 Accounts and other receivables, net 5,259 12,127 Unbilled receivables 19,036 23,310 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,755 5,112 Property and equipment, net 641 554 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 11,777 12,075 Other assets 5,987 5,798 Total assets $ 53,613 $ 72,890 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 11,692 $ 16,341 Deferred revenue 3,823 6,181 Deferred tax liabilities and income taxes payable 574 436 Promissory note 2,413 — Total liabilities 18,502 22,958 Total stockholders' equity 35,111 49,932 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 53,613 $ 72,890























































SeaChange International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months

Ended October 31, For the Nine Months

Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product $ 1,048 $ 13,524 $ 5,212 $ 26,671 Service 3,918 7,020 11,664 21,170 Total revenue 4,966 20,544 16,876 47,841 Cost of revenue: Product 435 466 2,803 4,414 Service 1,755 4,386 6,974 13,939 Total cost of revenue 2,190 4,852 9,777 18,353 Gross profit 2,776 15,692 7,099 29,488 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,024 4,033 10,550 12,060 Selling and marketing 1,636 3,859 5,490 9,674 General and administrative 2,636 3,265 7,057 11,664 Severance and restructuring costs 53 2,282 1,082 3,152 Total operating expenses 7,349 13,439 24,179 36,550 (Loss) income from operations (4,573 ) 2,253 (17,080 ) (7,062 ) Other expense, net (499 ) (161 ) (334 ) (2,030 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (5,072 ) 2,092 (17,414 ) (9,092 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 45 (53 ) (21 ) (214 ) Net (loss) income $ (5,117 ) $ 2,145 $ (17,393 ) $ (8,878 ) Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.46 ) $ (0.24 ) Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.46 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 37,556 36,751 37,436 36,606 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 37,556 37,752 37,436 36,606 Comprehensive loss: Net (loss) income $ (5,117 ) $ 2,145 $ (17,393 ) $ (8,878 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment (143 ) 59 1,498 1,399 Unrealized (losses) gains on marketable securities (33 ) 31 (37 ) 91 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (176 ) 90 1,461 1,490 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (5,293 ) $ 2,235 $ (15,932 ) $ (7,388 )





























































































SeaChange International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

For the Nine Months

Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (17,393 ) $ (8,878 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,105 1,622 (Recovery of) provision for bad debts (216 ) 480 Stock-based compensation expense 1,054 554 Deferred income taxes 246 (203 ) Realized and unrealized foreign currency transaction loss 1,498 1,399 Other (26 ) 97 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 7,084 5,456 Unbilled receivables 4,274 (11,215 ) Inventory — 720 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 539 469 Accounts payable (1,242 ) (1,079 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,886 ) 535 Deferred revenue (2,358 ) (2,977 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,321 ) (13,020 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (311 ) (252 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net — (3,838 ) Purchases of marketable securities — (852 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 3,576 3,343 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,265 (1,599 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 137 66 Repurchases of common stock (80 ) (142 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program 2,413 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,470 (76 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (587 ) 265 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,173 ) (14,430 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,297 20,317 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 5,124 $ 5,887 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 196 $ 454 Non-cash activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ — $ — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 987 $ 2,952 Fair value of common stock issued in acquisition $ — $ 874













































































































Non-GAAP Measures

We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as U.S. GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, non-operating expense professional fees, severance and other restructuring costs, loss on impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets, other expense, net, and income tax (benefit) provision. We discuss non-GAAP income (loss) from operations in our quarterly earnings releases and certain other communications, as we believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) from operations is an important measure that is not calculated according to U.S. GAAP. We use non-GAAP income (loss) from operations in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, determining a component of bonus compensation for executive officers and other key employees based on operating performance and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our operations. We believe that the non-GAAP income (loss) from operations financial measure assists in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage the business, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. We believe that the non-GAAP financial adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the financial adjustments described above in arriving at non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and investors should not infer from our presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The following table includes the reconciliations of our U.S. GAAP (loss) income from operations, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, to our non-GAAP (loss) income from operations for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2020.



SeaChange International, Inc.

Fiscal Year Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share and percentage data)

For the Three Months

Ended October 31, For the Nine Months

Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Amounts in thousands) (Amounts in thousands) GAAP net (loss) income $ (5,117 ) $ 2,145 $ (17,393 ) $ (8,878 ) Other expense, net 499 161 334 2,030 Income tax provision (benefit) 45 (53 ) (21 ) (214 ) GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (4,573 ) $ 2,253 $ (17,080 ) $ (7,062 ) Amortization of intangible assets 308 295 891 893 Stock-based compensation 437 357 1,054 554 Professional fees - other — — — 1,180 Severance and other restructuring costs 53 2,282 1,082 3,152 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (3,775 ) $ 5,187 $ (14,053 ) $ (1,283 ) Net loss per share per non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, basic (0.10 ) 0.14 (0.38 ) (0.04 ) Net loss per share per non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, diluted (0.10 ) 0.14 (0.38 ) (0.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 37,556 36,751 37,436 36,606 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 37,556 37,752 37,436 36,606



















































SeaChange International, Inc.

Supplemental Schedule - Revenue Breakout

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Amounts in thousands) (Amounts in thousands) Product revenue: Framework $ — $ 13,127 $ 1,333 $ 21,371 OVP and other 994 856 2,406 3,314 Hardware 54 (459 ) 1,473 1,986 Total product revenue 1,048 13,524 5,212 26,671 Service revenue: Maintenance and support 2,419 5,812 7,632 16,048 Framework and support services 1,011 623 2,920 734 Professional services and other 488 585 1,112 4,388 Total service revenue 3,918 7,020 11,664 21,170 Total revenue $ 4,966 $ 20,544 $ 16,876 $ 47,841



