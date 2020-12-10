 

La-Z-Boy Announces Planned Retirement of General Counsel

MONROE, Mich., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced the planned retirement of Stephen Krull, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective August 31, 2021.

Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We have been fortunate to have an executive of Steve’s caliber on our team. He has served the company well in numerous capacities, including the challenges associated with navigating our way through the COVID-19 environment and working with me throughout the pandemic on important advocacy efforts to benefit the furniture industry. Additionally, during Steve’s tenure, he built a strong and highly capable legal team within the company and has worked well with our Board of Directors. Steve is well respected throughout the entire La-Z-Boy organization and will be missed by all. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Krull commented, “La-Z-Boy is a great organization and it has been a privilege to work with so many dynamic leaders in an industry that is evolving rapidly. I look forward to watching the company pursue its omnichannel offering and continue to grow and prosper.”

Krull joined La-Z-Boy in January 2019, and reports to CEO Kurt L. Darrow. He is responsible for managing all legal matters for the company, including corporate securities, compliance, litigation, intellectual property and patents, environmental, M&A, and contracts. He works closely with the La-Z-Boy Board of Directors on corporate governance and other matters and is part of the company’s Leadership Team.

The company anticipates announcing a successor to the role in the coming months.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Generally, forward-looking statements include information concerning expectations, projections or trends relating to our results of operations, financial results, financial condition, strategic initiatives and plans, expenses, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, use of cash and cash requirements, borrowing capacity, investments, future economic performance, business, and industry and the effect of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operations and financial results.

