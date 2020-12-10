 

QEP Resources Announces Participation in an Upcoming Investor Conference

10.12.2020, 22:15  |  35   |   |   

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (the “Company”) announced today that members of the Company’s senior management will participate in the upcoming MKM Partners Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 11:50am ET (9:50 am MT). A link to the webcast will be available at www.qepres.com. Attendees should log in to the webcast approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation’s start time.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused in two regions of the United States: the Southern Region (primarily in Texas) and the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota). For more information, visit QEP's website at: www.qepres.com.

Contact

William I. Kent, IRC
Director, Investor Relations
303-405-6665


