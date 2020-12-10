ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series to discuss Storing Renewable Energy Through the Creation of Liquid Hydrocarbons on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm EST.



Investors and other persons interested in participating in the event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay after the presentation ends on December 15, 2020, utilizing the same registration link.