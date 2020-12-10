 

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Secures $50 Million in Convertible Debt Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 22:01  |  32   |   |   

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, announced today that it has entered into a $50 million convertible Note Purchase and Security Agreement (“Agreement”) with a syndicate of Pontifax Medison Finance (“Pontifax”), a healthcare-dedicated venture and debt fund, and Kreos Capital, Europe’s leading growth debt firm.

Opiant plans to use the proceeds to fund the potential future commercialization of OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, an investigational treatment for opioid overdose, which the company aims to file for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) at the end of 2021.

Under the Agreement, Opiant will be able to draw up to $50 million in three tranches. The first tranche of $20 million was funded at closing on December 10, 2020; a second tranche of $10 million will be available upon submission of a New Drug Application to the FDA; and a third tranche of $20 million will be funded upon FDA approval of an opioid overdose product. Each tranche will mature over 5 years and have an interest-only period of 30 months at an average rate of 8.75%. Subject to certain limitations, Pontifax and Kreos can elect to convert up to half of their outstanding loan into shares of Opiant’s common stock at a conversion price of $19.64 per share. Further information with respect to the Agreement is set forth in a Form 8-K filed by Opiant with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 10, 2020.

“This financing, together with the $31.1 million of cash on our balance sheet, provides Opiant with the financial flexibility to potentially launch OPNT003 without the need for additional financing,” said Roger Crystal, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Opiant. “This Agreement, along with the recent appointment of Craig Collard, a seasoned biopharma leader, as Chairman of our Board of Directors, positions us well to deliver on our mission to develop and bring to market best-in-class medicines for addiction and overdose.”

“We look forward to partnering with a company as innovative as Opiant,” said Momi Karako, partner at Pontifax. “The Company is making excellent progress advancing OPNT003, and it is a privilege to be working with a team whose potential to make a difference is so great.”

“Kreos is pleased to provide this financing to Opiant,” said Aris Constantinides, partner at Kreos Capital. “This is an underserved market and Opiant, a company advancing the field of addiction, could play an important role in addressing the growing opioid addiction crisis.”

Seite 1 von 3
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Secures $50 Million in Convertible Debt Financing SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, announced today that it has entered into …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Biopharmaceutical Leader Craig A. Collard as Chairman to its Board of Directors
12.11.20
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update