Mobivity Expands Salesforce with VP of Enterprise Sales

Mullins brings more than a decade of experience selling large annual recurring subscription contracts for software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses to brands in the retail, restaurant, and convenience store space. Tom began his career at Apple Inc. and has served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Punchh where he sold private-label mobile apps and an industry-leading mobile CRM platform. Following Punchh, Mullins worked with SevenRooms selling a fully-integrated reservation, seating and restaurant management SaaS solution to enterprise customers in the hospitality industry.

“Recruiting Tom to the team is a testament to our accelerating momentum finishing up 2020 and going into next year,” said Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “After winning a contract with one of the largest operators of convenience store brands around the globe, our addressable market has expanded considerably, and bringing aboard proven professionals like Tom will ensure we capitalize on our momentum to accelerate customer acquisition and expansion into new industries. Tom will be especially helpful in maximizing our efforts to expand among medium and large brand customers. Coupled with our existing salesforce and robust pipeline, that has been developed organically and through partnerships with large brands like Pepsi, Tom’s addition strengthens Mobivity’s ability to sell and grow across industry and customer type.”

“The marketplace of enterprise SaaS products with proven scale and success helping large, world class brick-and-mortar brands achieve digital transformation is very small, and thus I believe Mobivity has a first mover advantage in this rapidly growing market,” added Tom Mullins. “With Mobivity, I jumped at the opportunity to work with a technology company already achieving the credibility of having multi-billion dollar brand customers with the unique focus on mobile messaging, which is probably the hottest consumer engagement channel. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and leveraging my experience and network to accelerate Mobivity’s revenue growth.”