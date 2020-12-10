 

Uniti Group Inc. Announces Refinancing of its Revolving Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 22:15  |  59   |   |   

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has entered into an amendment to its credit agreement that upsizes commitments from new and existing lenders under its senior secured revolving credit facility to $500 million. Under these commitments, the covenants have been revised to provide Uniti greater flexibility in pursuing its strategic initiatives, and, subject to certain conditions, the maturity date has been extended to December 10, 2024 with substantially improved pricing.

The amended credit facility provides that (i) upon receipt of routine regulatory approvals, new and extended commitments under Uniti’s amended credit facility will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 375 to 450 basis points, with 0% LIBOR floor, depending on the Company’s secured leverage ratio, and (ii) certain limitations that were included in previous amendments to our credit agreement have been modified or removed, including restrictions relating to debt incurrence, restricted payments, and permitted investments.

“We are pleased to successfully complete the extension and expansion of our revolving credit facility. This marks another important advancement to improve Uniti’s financial profile, and we appreciate our lending institutions continued support,” commented Mark Wallace, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

The amended credit facility will be subject to an earlier maturity date of 91 days prior to the maturity of any outstanding debt with a principal amount of at least $200 million, unless the Company's unrestricted cash balance plus remaining revolving credit facility commitments exceeds the principal amount of such debt at all times following such 91st day until maturity. Certain non-extending lender commitments of approximately $60 million will mature on April 24, 2022 and will continue to bear interest at rates previously in effect. Prior to the expiration of these commitments, the aggregate facility will be $560 million from all lenders.

Bank of America acted as Left Lead Arranger and Bookrunner on the transaction.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Uniti Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uniti Group Inc. Announces Refinancing of its Revolving Credit Facility LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has entered into an amendment to its credit agreement that upsizes commitments from new and existing lenders …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Arbutus Announces Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 Dosed at 60 mg Every 8 Weeks in Chronic ...
TG Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies ...
Bragg Gaming Chair Richard Carter Subscribes to Private Placement of Up to $3 Million
Solutions 30 Detailed Answer to Anonymous Report
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Wells Fargo 2020 TMT Summit
23.11.20
Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Conference
11.11.20
Uniti Group Inc. to Present at Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Annual Conference