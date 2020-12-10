Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and
cleantech companies, disclosed today that its top five holdings as of November 30, 2020, were Pivotal Systems, IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Revasum, and SVXR.
|1.
|
Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of November 30, 2020, the Fund’s
investment in Pivotal consisted of 38,090,506 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 29.1% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|2.
|
IntraOp Medical Corp. is the manufacturer of the Mobetron, a medical device that is used to deliver intra-operative radiation to cancer patients. As of November 30, 2020, the
Fund’s investment in IntraOp consisted of 26,856,187 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and represented approximately 21.7% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|3.
|
Wrightspeed, Inc. is a supplier of electric drivetrains for medium-duty trucks. As of November 30, 2020, the Fund’s investment in Wrightspeed consisted of 60,802,795 shares of
preferred and common stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares, and represented approximately 20.3% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|4.
|
Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of November 30, 2020, the Fund’s
investment in Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of restricted and unrestricted common stock and common stock equivalents and represented approximately 13.2% of the Fund’s estimated total
investments.*
|5.
|SVXR, Inc. is a manufacturer of automated X-ray inspection tools for the semiconductor and microelectronics industries. As of November 30, 2020, the Fund’s investment in SVXR consisted of 8,219,454 shares of preferred stock and represented approximately 5.3% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
The Fund also announced that as of November 30, 2020, the estimated total investments* of the Fund were approximately $102 million, or $14.78 per share, including cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.02 per share. As of that date, the Fund’s top five holdings constituted 89.7% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.* Complete financial statements and a detailed schedule of investments as of December 31, 2020, will be available in the Fund’s annual report filing on Form 10-K in March 2021.
