IFF Champions Gender Equality in the Workplace, Becomes First Company to Achieve Global EDGE Move Certification

EDGE is the leading global assessment and business certification for gender equality. Earning certification entails a rigorous third-party review of gender representation, pay equity, the effectiveness of policies and practices and the inclusiveness of an organization’s culture. As part of the assessment, a global survey is also distributed to employees to gauge perception of gender equity in the workplace.

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition & ingredients, has earned Economic Dividend for Gender Equality (EDGE) Move level certification, globally, making it the first - and currently the only - company to earn this level of recognition.

“Knowing IFF is the first company to receive global certification at the EDGE Move level shows that we are aligned with our overarching goals of creating a supportive and empowering environment for all employees,” said IFF Chairman & CEO Andreas Fibig. “Occupations in STEM have historically been a challenging experience for women. With this third-party verification, IFF has created a momentum of accountability and transparency to bolster our efforts for full gender parity.”

Having achieved EDGE Assess in the U.S. last year, IFF went on to achieve EDGE Move globally in 2020 with the certification of 21 countries, making this the largest number of countries ever certified by EDGE at one time. Findings from the assessments led to IFF formalizing policies and procedures supporting gender inclusivity and equality. And results from the 2020 global certification verified that IFF provides equal pay for equivalent work in the 21 countries assessed.

“This certification identified our areas of strength and also highlighted opportunities of growth,” said IFF CHRO and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Susana Suarez. “We are certainly proud of our accomplishments, however our assessment gave us a clear idea of where we can go from here. By focusing on core areas, such as flexible work and recruitment and advancement, among others, we know IFF will be in a better position to support the women and men who call us home today and who will do so in the future.”

As part of IFF’s upcoming 2021 combination with Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, it is projected that post-merger women will represent 40% of the Executive Committee and 50% of the business unit leads.

“IFF’s milestone achievement of Global EDGE Move certification is a powerful and unambiguous step towards a more inclusive, equitable and prosperous future powered by gender equality,” said EDGE Co-Founder Aniela Unguresan. “Change requires leaders with vision, courage, and resolve. IFF is that kind of leader, leveraging gender equality as a key driver of sustainable business success.”

