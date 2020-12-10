 

Trinity Industries, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declared an increase in its quarterly dividend to 21 cents per share on its $0.01 par value common stock. The new dividend reflects an increase of 11% compared to the most recent quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share. The quarterly cash dividend, representing Trinity’s 227th consecutively paid dividend, is payable January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 15, 2021.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation’s roadways and in traffic control, as well as a logistics business that primarily provides support services to Trinity. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

