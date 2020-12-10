MediaAlpha Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We are pleased to announce a strong start to our journey as a public company, with record Transaction Value surpassing $200 million, driven by continued growth in our Property & Casualty insurance vertical,” said Steve Yi, Co-founder and CEO. “We continue to benefit from positive secular trends in the insurance industry, and our transparent, data science-based approach continues to drive outstanding results for our demand and supply partners. Customer acquisition investment from our Top 10 demand partners increased 95% year-over-year, which enabled us to expand our partnerships with existing suppliers as well as to attract new supply partners. With a robust ecosystem, we confidently expect to reach record revenue for the year, as reflected in our fourth quarter and full year revenue guidance.”

Revenue of $151.5 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year;

Transaction Value of $217.6 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year;

Gross margin of 13.7%, as compared to 16.0% from the same period in 2019;

Contribution Margin of 14.3%, as compared to 16.9% from the same period in 2019;

Net income was $4.8 million, as compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2019; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $14.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2019

A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures has been provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, MediaAlpha currently expects the following:

Transaction Value between $223 - $225 million, representing 32% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Revenue between $163 - $165 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Contribution between $24.5 - $25.5 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Adjusted EBITDA between $15.0 - $15.5 million, representing 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

For the full year 2020, MediaAlpha currently expects the following:

Transaction Value between $782 - $784 million, representing 40% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Revenue between $558 - $560 million, representing 37% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Contribution between $86 - $87 million, representing 25% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

Adjusted EBITDA between $54.5 - $55.5 million, representing 28% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the guidance range

We expect total shares outstanding to be 58.5 million and 64.5 million on a common and fully diluted basis at the end of Q4 2020.

With respect to the Company’s projections of Contribution and adjusted EBITDA under “Financial Discussion – Q4 and FY 2020 Outlook”, MediaAlpha is not providing a reconciliation of Contribution or adjusted EBITDA to the respective GAAP measures because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the reconciling items that may affect gross profit and net income without unreasonable effort, including equity-based compensation, transaction expenses and income tax expense. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, the GAAP measures for the applicable period.

For a detailed explanation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.

As of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the periods covered by this release, MediaAlpha, Inc. had engaged solely in activities incidental to its formation. QL Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries have been determined to represent the predecessor entity to MediaAlpha, Inc. prior to the IPO. As such, the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes of QL Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 have been included in this release and on the Form 10-Q.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company also presents Transaction Value, which is an operating metric not presented in accordance with GAAP. See the appendix for definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, Contribution Margin and Transaction Value, as well as reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial metrics, as applicable.

We present Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin because they are used extensively by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage. Accordingly, the Company believes that Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management team and board of directors. Each of Transaction Value, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution, and Contribution Margin has limitations as a financial measure and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

QL Holdings LLC and subsidiaries Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,005 $ 10,028 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 63,084 56,012 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,623 1,448 Total current assets 76,712 67,488 Property and equipment, net 701 755 Intangible assets, net 16,350 18,752 Goodwill 18,402 18,402 Other assets 21,665 — Total assets $ 133,830 $ 105,397 Liabilities, redeemable Class A units and Members’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 61,697 $ 40,455 Accrued expenses 12,651 6,532 Current portion of long-term debt 6,262 873 Current portion of deferred rent 71 52 Total current liabilities 80,681 47,912 Long-term debt, net of current portion 199,146 96,665 Deferred rent, net of current portion 331 319 Other long-term liabilities 276 — Total liabilities 280,434 144,896 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Redeemable Class A units, 284,211 at redemption value of approximately $637.08 and $260.71 per unit as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 181,066 74,097 Members’ (deficit) equity Class A units, 1,136,842 units authorized; 852,631 units issued and outstanding (excluding 284,211 units subject to possible redemption) as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 73,003 73,003 Class B units, 177,300 units authorized; 177,300 and 163,800 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 9,097 6,544 Accumulated deficit (409,770 ) (193,143 ) Total members’ deficit (327,670 ) (113,596 ) Total liabilities, redeemable Class A units and members’ deficit $ 133,830 $ 105,397

QL Holdings LLC and subsidiaries Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations (In thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 151,548 $ 110,397 $ 394,609 $ 281,857 Cost and operating expenses Cost of revenue 130,830 92,707 335,692 237,130 Sales and marketing 2,916 3,227 8,866 10,586 Product development 1,766 1,609 5,482 5,174 General and administrative 7,595 3,171 13,897 16,265 Total cost and operating expenses 143,107 100,714 363,937 269,155 Income from operations 8,441 9,683 30,672 12,702 Other expense 1,998 — 1,998 — Interest expense 1,594 1,920 4,844 5,259 Total other expense 3,592 1,920 6,842 5,259 Provision for income taxes 20 — 20 — Net income $ 4,829 $ 7,763 $ 23,810 $ 7,443

QL Holdings LLC and subsidiaries Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (In thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 23,810 $ 7,443 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 1,762 1,795 Depreciation expense on property and equipment 210 208 Amortization of intangible assets 2,402 4,158 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 334 551 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,998 — Bad debt expense 356 263 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,428 ) (16,799 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (147 ) 47 Other assets (11,665 ) — Accounts payable 21,242 14,038 Accrued expenses 6,395 (341 ) Deferred rent 31 (70 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 39,300 11,293 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (156 ) (109 ) Purchase of cost method investment (10,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (10,156 ) (109 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 7,500 — Repayments on revolving line of credit (7,500 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 210,000 100,000 Repayments on long-term debt (100,023 ) (14,823 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (4,467 ) (2,303 ) Cash paid to repurchase Class B units up to fair value (1,453 ) (4,467 ) Cash paid for repurchases of Class A units — (62,806 ) Member contributions — 62,806 Member distributions (131,224 ) (88,934 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,167 ) (10,527 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,977 657 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,028 5,662 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,005 $ 6,319 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 4,503 $ 4,750 Cash paid for repurchase of Class B units in excess of fair value $ 791 $ 1,286

Transaction Value

We define “Transaction Value” as the total gross dollars transacted by our partners on our platform. Transaction Value is a direct driver of revenue, with differing revenue recognition based on the economic relationship we have with our partners. Our partners use our platform to transact via open and private platform transactions. In our open platform model, revenue recognized represents the Transaction Value and revenue share payments to our supply partners represent costs of revenue. In our private platform model, revenue recognized represents a platform fee billed to the demand partner or supply partner based on an agreed-upon percentage of the Transaction Value for the Consumer Referrals transacted, and accordingly there are no associated costs of revenue. We utilize Transaction Value to assess revenue and to assess the overall level of transaction activity through our platform. We believe it is useful to investors to assess the overall level of activity on our platform and to better understand the sources of our revenue across our different transaction models and verticals.

The following table presents Transaction Value by platform model for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Open platform transactions $ 148,240 $ 108,146 $ 386,224 $ 275,991 Percentage of total Transaction Value 68.1 % 71.7 % 69.1 % 70.7 % Private platform transactions 69,320 42,654 172,590 114,493 Percentage of total Transaction Value 31.9 % 28.3 % 30.9 % 29.3 % Total Transaction Value $ 217,560 $ 150,800 $ 558,814 $ 390,484

The following table presents Transaction Value by vertical for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Property & casualty insurance $ 161,323 $ 94,770 $ 390,955 $ 233,746 Percentage of total Transaction Value 74.2 % 62.8 % 70.0 % 59.9 % Health insurance 33,650 25,683 98,739 68,168 Percentage of total Transaction Value 15.5 % 17.0 % 17.7 % 17.5 % Life insurance 11,628 8,735 31,717 26,841 Percentage of total Transaction Value 5.3 % 5.8 % 5.7 % 6.9 % Other(1) 10,959 21,612 37,403 61,729 Percentage of total Transaction Value 5.0 % 14.3 % 6.7 % 15.8 % Total Transaction Value $ 217,560 $ 150,800 $ 558,814 $ 390,484

Contribution and Contribution Margin

The following table reconciles Contribution and Contribution Margin with gross profit, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 151,548 $ 110,397 $ 394,609 $ 281,857 Less cost of revenue (130,830 ) (92,707 ) (335,692 ) (237,130 ) Gross profit 20,718 17,690 58,917 44,727 Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenue): Equity-based compensation 18 19 58 158 Salaries, wages, and related 434 302 1,175 1,027 Internet and hosting 107 116 328 393 Other expenses 69 66 205 194 Amortization — 170 — 510 Depreciation 6 5 17 18 Other services 189 193 616 523 Merchant-related fees 130 105 447 273 Contribution $ 21,671 $ 18,666 $ 61,763 $ 47,823 Gross margin 13.7 % 16.0 % 14.9 % 15.9 % Contribution Margin 14.3 % 16.9 % 15.7 % 17.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 4,829 $ 7,763 $ 23,810 $ 7,443 Equity-based compensation expense 606 520 2,553 3,081 Interest expense 1,594 1,920 4,844 5,259 Income tax expense 20 — 20 — Depreciation expense on property and equipment 73 65 210 208 Amortization of intangible assets 799 1,385 2,402 4,158 Transaction expenses(1) 6,049 — 6,049 8,831 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,970 $ 11,653 $ 39,888 $ 28,980

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, transaction expenses included $7.2 million in legal, investment banking and other consulting fees and $1.6 million in transaction bonuses related to a transaction with Insignia in February 2019. For the months ended September 30, 2020, transaction expenses included $4.0 million in legal, and other consulting fees and $2.0 million in loss on debt related to the termination of the 2019 Credit Facilities.

Key business and operating metrics

“Transaction Value” represents the total gross dollars transacted by our partners on our platform. Transaction Value is a direct driver of revenue, with differing revenue recognition based on the economic relationship we have with our partners. We utilize Transaction Value to assess revenue and to assess the overall level of transaction activity through our platform.

“Contribution” represents revenue less revenue share payments and online advertising costs, or, as reported in our consolidated statement of operations, revenue less cost of revenue, as adjusted to exclude the following items from cost of revenue: equity-based compensation; salaries, wages, and related; internet and hosting; amortization; depreciation; other services; and merchant-related fees. “Contribution Margin” represents Contribution expressed as a percentage of revenue for the same period. We use Contribution and Contribution Margin to measure the return on our relationships with our supply partners (excluding certain fixed costs), the financial return on our online advertising, and our operating leverage. We do not use Contribution and Contribution Margin as measures of overall profitability. We present Contribution and Contribution Margin because they are used extensively by our management and board of directors to manage our operating performance, including evaluating our operational performance against budget and assessing our overall operating efficiency and operating leverage.

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents net income excluding interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), depreciation expense on property and equipment, and amortization of intangible assets, as well as equity-based compensation expense and transaction expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In addition, presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a metric to evaluate the capital efficiency of our business.

