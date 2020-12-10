AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Appoints Benjamin Schall President and Announces CEO Succession Plan

Mr. Schall is currently the Chief Executive Officer and President and a trustee of Seritage Growth Properties, a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) principally engaged in owning, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Prior to joining Seritage in his current roles in May 2015, Mr. Schall served as Chief Operating Officer of Rouse Properties, Inc., and prior to that as Senior Vice President of Vornado Realty Trust. Mr. Schall will be leaving Seritage and its board in connection with becoming President of AvalonBay.

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that Benjamin W. Schall has been appointed President of the Company and will join the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of a mutually agreeable date on or before February 1, 2021. Additionally, the Company also announced that Timothy J. Naughton, the Company’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, plans to retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the end of 2021 and that at such time Mr. Schall will be appointed as CEO and Mr. Naughton will remain on the Board in the position of Executive Chair.

Commenting on Ben’s appointment, Tim Naughton stated, “Ben is an extraordinarily talented executive who brings a breadth of experience that makes him an ideal choice as the next leader of AvalonBay. As a sitting CEO and leader, he has successfully driven growth and transformative strategies with his teams over the course of his career. His experience in multiple sectors, including office, retail and mixed-use across more than 40 states and 24 of the top 25 MSAs in the U.S., gives him valuable perspective in leading the next phase of AvalonBay’s growth. And his broad functional experience leading development, operations, asset management, leasing and marketing will be instrumental in steering AvalonBay’s highly integrated platform over the next decade and beyond.”

W. Edward Walter, AvalonBay’s Lead Independent Director, added, “The Board’s appointment of Ben followed a thorough candidate search process in which we benefited from the Board’s focus on succession planning over the last several years. Ben’s willingness to join the company as President and to work side-by-side with Tim over the next year was critically important to the Board to ensure a smooth transition of leadership for a company that has enjoyed great continuity of strategy and leadership over the last 25+ years. The Board looks forward to working with Ben as he begins the process of taking over as the next leader of AvalonBay.” The Company conducted its search with the assistance of Ferguson Partners LP.