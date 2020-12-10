 

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Appoints Benjamin Schall President and Announces CEO Succession Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 22:15  |  45   |   |   

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that Benjamin W. Schall has been appointed President of the Company and will join the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of a mutually agreeable date on or before February 1, 2021. Additionally, the Company also announced that Timothy J. Naughton, the Company’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, plans to retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the end of 2021 and that at such time Mr. Schall will be appointed as CEO and Mr. Naughton will remain on the Board in the position of Executive Chair.

Mr. Schall is currently the Chief Executive Officer and President and a trustee of Seritage Growth Properties, a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) principally engaged in owning, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. Prior to joining Seritage in his current roles in May 2015, Mr. Schall served as Chief Operating Officer of Rouse Properties, Inc., and prior to that as Senior Vice President of Vornado Realty Trust. Mr. Schall will be leaving Seritage and its board in connection with becoming President of AvalonBay.

Commenting on Ben’s appointment, Tim Naughton stated, “Ben is an extraordinarily talented executive who brings a breadth of experience that makes him an ideal choice as the next leader of AvalonBay. As a sitting CEO and leader, he has successfully driven growth and transformative strategies with his teams over the course of his career. His experience in multiple sectors, including office, retail and mixed-use across more than 40 states and 24 of the top 25 MSAs in the U.S., gives him valuable perspective in leading the next phase of AvalonBay’s growth. And his broad functional experience leading development, operations, asset management, leasing and marketing will be instrumental in steering AvalonBay’s highly integrated platform over the next decade and beyond.”

W. Edward Walter, AvalonBay’s Lead Independent Director, added, “The Board’s appointment of Ben followed a thorough candidate search process in which we benefited from the Board’s focus on succession planning over the last several years. Ben’s willingness to join the company as President and to work side-by-side with Tim over the next year was critically important to the Board to ensure a smooth transition of leadership for a company that has enjoyed great continuity of strategy and leadership over the last 25+ years. The Board looks forward to working with Ben as he begins the process of taking over as the next leader of AvalonBay.” The Company conducted its search with the assistance of Ferguson Partners LP.

Seite 1 von 2
AvalonBay Communities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Appoints Benjamin Schall President and Announces CEO Succession Plan AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that Benjamin W. Schall has been appointed President of the Company and will join the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of a mutually agreeable date on or before February 1, 2021. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
AvalonBay Launches Partnership With the National Urban League and Commits to 2025 Leadership Diversity Goals
12.11.20
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends