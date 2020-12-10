 

Tufin Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the winners of its annual Partner of the Year awards. During the Tufinnovate User Conferences in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, Tufin awarded the following partners:

Americas

  • National Partner of the Year: World Wide Technology, Inc.
  • Regional Partner of the Year: Compuquip Cybersecurity
  • LATAM Partner of the Year: InstraSecurity S.A.S.
  • Service Partner of the Year: G2 Deployment Advisors, LLC

APAC

  • Distributor of the Year (ANZ and ASEAN): M.Tech Product Ptd Ltd
  • Distributor of the Year (North Asia): SIS International Limited
  • Distributor of the Year (India): eSec Forte Technologies
  • Partner of the Year (ANZ): Trustwave, an Optus company
  • Partner of the Year (North Asia): Global Technology Integrator Limited
  • Partner of the Year (ASEAN): Sunway Digital Ptd Ltd
  • Strategic Partner of the Year (All regions): NTT Ltd

EMEA

  • Distributor of the Year: Exclusive Networks
  • SDP/Service Partner of the Year: AERAsec
  • Northern EMEA Partner of the Year: Computacenter
  • Western EMEA Partner of the Year: Nomios
  • Central EMEA Partner of the Year: Computacenter
  • Southern EMEA Partner of the Year: Kirey Group

“The Partner of the Year award winners have gone above and beyond in bringing the value of Tufin to their customers,” said Kevin Maloney, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Tufin. “We thank them for their hard work and unwavering partnerships, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

Enhanced support for partners to accommodate remote work
 Tufin has revamped its sales and marketing support for partners with enhanced tools and programs to better enable them during the shift to remote work. With the launch of such tools and services as the Tufin Marketplace, the Tufin Vulnerability Mitigation App, and the Tufin Firewall Change Tracker, Tufin created assets for partners such as Campaigns-in-a-Box, email templates and other marketing collateral to enable partners to easily and effectively promote Tufin offerings to their customers and prospects. In addition, Tufin is supporting partners with their virtual events by providing content and subject matter experts as guest speakers.

Updated technical and sales training
 To increase partners’ technical and sales knowledge and skills, Tufin has updated the technical and sales certification path to include content on all recently announced solutions as well a comprehensive sales syllabus for more effective qualification and closing. In addition, Tufin has expanded support capabilities via the channel with the expansion of its Services Delivery Plus Program, which gives partners hands-on training to develop customizations, increasing the value they bring to their customers.

For more information about Tufin’s Channel Partner Program, visit: https://www.tufin.com/partners/channel-partners

About Tufin
 Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

