Tufin Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced the winners of its annual Partner of the Year awards. During the Tufinnovate User Conferences in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, Tufin awarded the following partners:

National Partner of the Year: World Wide Technology, Inc.

Regional Partner of the Year: Compuquip Cybersecurity

LATAM Partner of the Year: InstraSecurity S.A.S.

Service Partner of the Year: G2 Deployment Advisors, LLC

APAC

Distributor of the Year (ANZ and ASEAN): M.Tech Product Ptd Ltd

Distributor of the Year (North Asia): SIS International Limited

Distributor of the Year (India): eSec Forte Technologies

Partner of the Year (ANZ): Trustwave, an Optus company

Partner of the Year (North Asia): Global Technology Integrator Limited

Partner of the Year (ASEAN): Sunway Digital Ptd Ltd

Strategic Partner of the Year (All regions): NTT Ltd

EMEA

Distributor of the Year: Exclusive Networks

SDP/Service Partner of the Year: AERAsec

Northern EMEA Partner of the Year: Computacenter

Western EMEA Partner of the Year: Nomios

Central EMEA Partner of the Year: Computacenter

Southern EMEA Partner of the Year: Kirey Group

“The Partner of the Year award winners have gone above and beyond in bringing the value of Tufin to their customers,” said Kevin Maloney, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Tufin. “We thank them for their hard work and unwavering partnerships, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

Enhanced support for partners to accommodate remote work

Tufin has revamped its sales and marketing support for partners with enhanced tools and programs to better enable them during the shift to remote work. With the launch of such tools and services as the Tufin Marketplace, the Tufin Vulnerability Mitigation App, and the Tufin Firewall Change Tracker, Tufin created assets for partners such as Campaigns-in-a-Box, email templates and other marketing collateral to enable partners to easily and effectively promote Tufin offerings to their customers and prospects. In addition, Tufin is supporting partners with their virtual events by providing content and subject matter experts as guest speakers.

Updated technical and sales training

To increase partners’ technical and sales knowledge and skills, Tufin has updated the technical and sales certification path to include content on all recently announced solutions as well a comprehensive sales syllabus for more effective qualification and closing. In addition, Tufin has expanded support capabilities via the channel with the expansion of its Services Delivery Plus Program, which gives partners hands-on training to develop customizations, increasing the value they bring to their customers.

