 

Seritage Growth Properties Announces CEO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 22:15  |  61   |   |   

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) announced today that Benjamin W. Schall, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Trustee is resigning from his role to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Schall will facilitate the transition of his responsibilities by mid-January 2021. The Board of Trustees will conduct a search for Mr. Schall’s successor, which shall include internal and external candidates. Mr. Schall will also step down from the Board of Trustees in January 2021.

Mr. Edward Lampert, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Seritage said, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we want to thank Ben for his leadership since the formation of Seritage in 2015. Ben took Seritage from an initial concept, recruited a management team and activated millions of square feet of space over the past five and a half years. We wish Ben well in his next opportunity. We remain enthusiastic about the value creation opportunities throughout our portfolio and look forward to this next chapter of the Seritage journey.”

“I would like to thank the Seritage team for their dedication and hard work in establishing the Seritage platform as a leader in redeveloping former retail real estate into higher and better uses,” said Benjamin Schall, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Of all that we accomplished over the last five and half years, I am most proud of the team we have assembled to carry out our mission and their collective commitment to our core principles. This year in particular, their outstanding efforts have allowed Seritage to continue to execute on our value creation priorities. Finally, I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and the Company’s shareholders and stakeholders for the opportunity to have been a part of building the Seritage platform and organization.”

The Company’s primary objective is to create value for its shareholders through the re-leasing and redevelopment of its portfolio. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio totaled approximately 30 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Since inception in 2015, the Company has signed approximately 10 million square feet of new leases and has reduced the portfolio to a more focused group of 195 assets from 266 assets, raising approximately $1 billion in proceeds from asset monetization activity for reinvestment. As of November 30, 2020, the Company had cash on hand of approximately $90 million which reflects expenditures and rent collections in-line with previously reported amounts. The Company expects to have cash on hand at the end of the fourth quarter in the anticipated range of $105 million to $135 million subject to timing and completion of certain asset sales, which are subject to buyer diligence and closing conditions, with no assurances that such transactions will be consummated. The Company had made $250 million of targeted investments through the third quarter of 2020, with a prioritization of projects with near-term associated income. The Company’s focus is now turned to completing and opening previously underway projects and continuing to activate its pipeline to create value. The Company intends to continue its capital recycling initiatives to monetize non-core assets and to reinvest those proceeds into its top redevelopment opportunities.

Seite 1 von 3
Seritage Growth Properties Registered of Benef Interest (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seritage Growth Properties Announces CEO Transition Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) announced today that Benjamin W. Schall, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Trustee is resigning from his role to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Schall will facilitate the transition of his …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.11.20
Dieser von Buffett gehaltene REIT ist noch immer von der Pandemie betroffen