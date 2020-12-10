Seritage Growth Properties Announces CEO Transition

Mr. Edward Lampert, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Seritage said, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we want to thank Ben for his leadership since the formation of Seritage in 2015. Ben took Seritage from an initial concept, recruited a management team and activated millions of square feet of space over the past five and a half years. We wish Ben well in his next opportunity. We remain enthusiastic about the value creation opportunities throughout our portfolio and look forward to this next chapter of the Seritage journey.”

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) announced today that Benjamin W. Schall, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Trustee is resigning from his role to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Schall will facilitate the transition of his responsibilities by mid-January 2021. The Board of Trustees will conduct a search for Mr. Schall’s successor, which shall include internal and external candidates. Mr. Schall will also step down from the Board of Trustees in January 2021.

“I would like to thank the Seritage team for their dedication and hard work in establishing the Seritage platform as a leader in redeveloping former retail real estate into higher and better uses,” said Benjamin Schall, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Of all that we accomplished over the last five and half years, I am most proud of the team we have assembled to carry out our mission and their collective commitment to our core principles. This year in particular, their outstanding efforts have allowed Seritage to continue to execute on our value creation priorities. Finally, I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and the Company’s shareholders and stakeholders for the opportunity to have been a part of building the Seritage platform and organization.”

The Company’s primary objective is to create value for its shareholders through the re-leasing and redevelopment of its portfolio. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s portfolio totaled approximately 30 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Since inception in 2015, the Company has signed approximately 10 million square feet of new leases and has reduced the portfolio to a more focused group of 195 assets from 266 assets, raising approximately $1 billion in proceeds from asset monetization activity for reinvestment. As of November 30, 2020, the Company had cash on hand of approximately $90 million which reflects expenditures and rent collections in-line with previously reported amounts. The Company expects to have cash on hand at the end of the fourth quarter in the anticipated range of $105 million to $135 million subject to timing and completion of certain asset sales, which are subject to buyer diligence and closing conditions, with no assurances that such transactions will be consummated. The Company had made $250 million of targeted investments through the third quarter of 2020, with a prioritization of projects with near-term associated income. The Company’s focus is now turned to completing and opening previously underway projects and continuing to activate its pipeline to create value. The Company intends to continue its capital recycling initiatives to monetize non-core assets and to reinvest those proceeds into its top redevelopment opportunities.