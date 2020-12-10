 

Blue Apron Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Timothy S. Bensley

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Timothy S. Bensley has resigned, effective December 31, 2020, to pursue another opportunity. Bensley will continue to serve as an advisor to Blue Apron through the middle of the 2021 first quarter to assist with transitioning his role. Blue Apron has engaged Spencer Stuart to identify a new Chief Financial Officer.

Blue Apron also announced that it expects results for the 2020 fourth quarter to be better than the company’s previously provided outlook for the period. The company expects to report 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results in February 2021.

“Throughout Tim’s two and a half years at Blue Apron, he has made important contributions to the improvement of our daily operational practices, financial flexibility and liquidity, while also working to rightsize our cost structure. On behalf of everyone at Blue Apron, I want to thank Tim and wish him all the best in the future,” said Kozlowski.

“We have an experienced finance and leadership team, and I am confident in the continuity they will provide as we recruit a new Chief Financial Officer,” added Kozlowski. “Reflecting the company’s improved cost structure, operational execution and financial flexibility, we are seeking a successor who has a demonstrated record of growing and scaling consumer businesses as we continue to focus on the successful execution of our growth strategy.”

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Blue Apron and I am proud of all of the progress we have made in improving the company’s financial flexibility and operations, and positioning it for the future,” said Bensley. “There’s a strong team in place across the entire organization to help lead the company as it continues to execute on the growth plan.”

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers and the planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

