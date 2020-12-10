Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend Increase

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-nine cents ($.49) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

This amount represents an 8.9% increase in the quarterly dividend over last year’s quarterly rate of forty-five cents ($.45) per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2021 is $1.96 per share. This marks the twelfth consecutive fiscal year that Bristol Myers Squibb increased its dividend payouts.