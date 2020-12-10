 

Repligen Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offering of $312.2 Million, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 1.725 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $181 per share for gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $312.2 million, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 225,000 additional shares. The offering of the shares is expected to result in approximately $298 million in net proceeds to Repligen after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Repligen.

Repligen Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Net proceeds from this offering may also be used to fund possible acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses, products, services and technologies. Repligen has not entered into any agreements or commitments with respect to any acquisitions or investments at this time.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Stephens Inc., SVB Leerink LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as co-managers for the offering.

These securities were issued and sold pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A final prospectus supplement relating to this offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

