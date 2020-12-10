 

Utz Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

10.12.2020, 22:30   

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of approximately $0.06 per share on the Company’s Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on January 11, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2020.

The cash dividend will be funded by cash distributions made by Utz Brands Holdings, LLC (“Utz Brands Holdings”) to Utz and the other holders of Utz Brands Holdings’ common units on a pro-rata basis.

The cash dividend includes a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share and an additional cash dividend in the aggregate amount of approximately $0.8 million, which is approximately $0.01 per share. This additional cash dividend will be funded from a portion of the tax distribution by Utz Brands Holdings to Utz that is in excess of corporate taxes payable by the Company.

Future declarations of quarterly or other dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Utz’s Board of Directors based on its consideration of various factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition and other factors that Utz’s Board of Directors may deem relevant.

In future quarters, in addition to potentially declaring and paying regular quarterly dividends, Utz may continue to declare and pay additional cash dividends to the holders of Utz Class A Common Stock out of all or a portion of any excess tax distributions it receives from Utz Brands Holdings.

About Utz

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and TORTIYAHS!, among others.

After nearly a century, with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts.

