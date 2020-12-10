 

Kilroy Realty Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share payable on January 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2020. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $2.00 per share.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects.

As of September 30, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

KRC is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has been recognized by industry organizations around the world. KRC’s stabilized portfolio was 68% LEED-certified and 40% Fitwel-certified as of September 30, 2020.

The company has been recognized by GRESB, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, as the sustainability leader in the Americas for seven consecutive years. Other honors have included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NAREIT) Leader in the Light award for six consecutive years and ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for seven years as well as ENERGY STAR’s highest honor of Sustained Excellence, for the past five years.

