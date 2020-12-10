RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Meeting Date of December 28, 2020

RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) announced that the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between RMG and Romeo Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Romeo Power”) has been set for Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Holders of record of RMG common stock at the close of business on December 1, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the virtual meeting to approve the proposed transaction and may cast their vote electronically by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/233514185 . If you hold your shares through a bank or broker then you should reach out to your bank or broker for assistance in voting your shares.

RMG has also announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) today has declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4, which includes a definitive proxy statement in connection with the stockholder meeting. RMG has filed its definitive proxy statement for the stockholder meeting, which will be mailed together with a proxy card to RMG’s stockholders of record as of the record date.

About RMG Acquisition Corp.

RMG Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company whose management and board has deep experience in power, renewable energy, environmental services, energy technology and corporate governance. RMG’s team includes top level executives from Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Cogentrix Energy, Deloitte & Touche, Access Industries, Calpine Corporation (CPN) and Riverside Management Group. For additional information, please visit http://www.rmgacquisition.com/.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, founded in 2016 in California by Michael Patterson, is an industry leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Through its energy dense battery modules and packs, Romeo Power enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safer, longer lasting batteries with shorter charge times. With greater energy density, Romeo Power is able to create lightweight and efficient solutions that deliver superior performance, and provide improved acceleration, range, safety and durability. Romeo Power’s modules and packs are customizable and scalable, and they are optimized by its proprietary battery management system. The company has approximately 100 employees and more than 60 battery-specific engineers and a 113,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California with key battery development capabilities performed in-house. On October 5, 2020, Romeo Power and RMG announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Romeo Power, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE and trade under the new ticker symbol “RMO.” For additional information on Romeo Power, please visit https://romeopower.com