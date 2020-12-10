 

iBio Announces Closing of its Public Offering of Common Stock

10.12.2020, 22:30  |  53   |   |   

BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of approximately 29.7 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $35.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by iBio. In addition, iBio has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 4.4 million additional shares of its common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. was the sole book-running manager for the offering. Roth Capital Partners acted as financial advisor to iBio.

iBio anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to accelerate development of its biotherapeutic and vaccine candidates, in-licensing of biopharmaceutical assets, including, but not limited to, those in oncology, fibrotic, and infectious diseases, and working capital needs and for other general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and investments in other businesses.

A shelf registration relating to the shares of common stock offered in the public offering described above was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on December 7, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary products on the FastPharming Platform, which include biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of fibrotic and infectious diseases, amongst others. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with the Glycaneering Development Service for engineering high-performance recombinant glycoproteins.

