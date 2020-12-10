 

Kim Stratton, CEO, resigns from Orphazyme

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                        
No. 72/2020
Inside information
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, Denmark, December 10, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (“Orphazyme”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that Kim Stratton has decided to resign from Orphazyme following a dialogue initiated by the board of directors. Orphazyme will initiate a search for a new CEO immediately. Meanwhile, in order to ensure continuity going forward, Georges Gemayel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will temporarily assist the executive team of Orphazyme with the day-to-day operations until a new CEO is appointed.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, George Gemayel, states that “We are fortunate that Kim Stratton was available at a critical juncture of Orphazyme’s history during which the company successfully raised new equity of approximately DKK 1.3 bn, completed a listing of ADS in the Unites States and filed an NDA with the FDA and an MAA with the EMA. With these important milestones and the establishment of our operations in the United States, Orphazyme is well-positioned for a potential commercial launch of our product candidate, arimoclomol in the Unites States and Europe. Until a new CEO is appointed, I look very much forward to working temporarily with Orphazyme’s executive team to ensure a seamless transition and to continue the important work lying ahead.”


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Georges Gemayel                                        Bo Jesper Hansen
Chairman of the Board of Directors               Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55

