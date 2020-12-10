 

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Doug Nelson to Fixed Income Capital Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 23:00  |  29   |   |   

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Doug Nelson to the firm’s Fixed Income Capital Markets division as municipal credit analyst in Encino, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005923/en/

Doug Nelson (Photo: Business Wire)

Doug Nelson (Photo: Business Wire)

Nelson brings 30 years of financial services experience to his new role. He joins HilltopSecurities from Waddell & Reed where he managed investment portfolios and municipal and corporate high yield and investment grade credits for all public finance sectors. He has also served as portfolio manager with Janus Capital Group and vice president, public finance with George K. Baum & Co., among other roles.

“HilltopSecurities is excited to welcome Doug, a seasoned professional in the municipal finance industry,” said Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets Jason Lisec. “His deep understanding of municipal credit and broad experience across all sectors will strengthen our firm's position as a leading municipal investment bank.”

Nelson received a BBA from the University of Kansas and a Master of Science in finance from the University of Colorado. Nelson is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Hilltop Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HilltopSecurities Welcomes Doug Nelson to Fixed Income Capital Markets Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Doug Nelson to the firm’s Fixed Income Capital Markets division as municipal credit analyst in Encino, California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
HilltopSecurities Welcomes Financial Advisors Managing $370 Million to Independent Network and Private Client Group
30.11.20
HilltopSecurities Welcomes Ike Papadopoulos to Public Finance Division
18.11.20
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
16.11.20
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer