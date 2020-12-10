 

Gilead Advances Oncology Portfolio With New Data From Phase 3 ASCENT Trial of Trodelvy in Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.12.2020, 22:48  |  72   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) is presenting new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT trial of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium being held virtually December 8-11, 2020. The new data and analyses from the ASCENT trial continue to demonstrate the high clinical activity of Trodelvy in this patient population with traditionally poor outcomes.

Trodelvy is a Trop-2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate that is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with mTNBC who have received at least two prior therapies for metastatic disease. Trodelvy received accelerated approval for this patient population in April 2020, based on objective response rate and duration of response results observed in a single-arm, multicenter Phase 2 study. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. The Trodelvy U.S. Prescribing Information has a BOXED WARNING for severe neutropenia and severe diarrhea; see below for Important Safety Information.

Based on the overall efficacy and safety results with Trodelvy in the Phase 3 ASCENT trial, Gilead has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval as a treatment for adult patients with mTNBC who have received at least two prior therapies.

“These new data and analyses from the ASCENT trial continue to demonstrate the benefits of Trodelvy in a difficult-to-treat patient population and reinforce the role of Trodelvy as an important treatment option for mTNBC patients,” said Loretta M. Itri, Chief Medical Officer of Immunomedics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gilead.

“We look forward to working with the FDA in their review of the sBLA submission for Trodelvy in mTNBC, and partnering with the agency, clinical trial investigators and participants as we build on the work of Immunomedics and continue to study Trodelvy in other cancers with unmet medical need,” said Daejin Abidoye, Senior Vice President, Head of Oncology, Gilead Sciences.

Data and analyses from the Phase 3 ASCENT trial being presented at SABCS 2020 include:

  • An exploratory analysis demonstrating overall survival, objective response rate and progression-free survival with Trodelvy versus chemotherapy in brain metastases-negative mTNBC patients irrespective of Trop-2 expression levels. Trop-2 receptors are expressed on the surface of many epithelial tumor cells and linked to poor prognosis, including decreased survival. (Abstract #GS3-06)
  • An exploratory analysis demonstrating tumor response, progression-free survival and overall survival with Trodelvy versus chemotherapy in a subset of mTNBC patients with stable brain metastases of limited sample size (Trodelvy, N=32; TPC, N=29). (Abstract #PD13-07)
  • Additional safety data on Trodelvy in mTNBC patients with reduced uridine diphosphate-glucuronosyl transferase 1A1 (UGT1A1) activity. Patients who are homozygous for the UGT1A1*28 allele are at increased risk for neutropenia following initiation of treatment with Trodelvy. (Abstract #PS11-09)

About Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

Seite 1 von 6
Gilead Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gilead Advances Oncology Portfolio With New Data From Phase 3 ASCENT Trial of Trodelvy in Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) is presenting new data from the Phase 3 ASCENT trial of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium being held …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 2/3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in ...
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Financial Results
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
California’s Clean Energy Future – With More Solar, Batteries and EVs – Requires Reimagining ...
T-Mobile Selects Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 as Its First 5G Mobile Hotspot; Inseego Connect Software ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
nVent Expands nVent SCHROFF Calmark VITA Extractor Offerings for Aerospace and Defense Customers
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:55 Uhr
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und MorphoSys (MOR) klettern kräftig
14:00 Uhr
Gilead Sciences to Acquire MYR GmbH
09.12.20
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) behauptet, Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
09.12.20
Gilead Announces Racial Equity Community Impact Fund to Support Black Communities Across United States
08.12.20
Jeffrey A. Bluestone Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors
08.12.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) fest, Qiagen (QIA) nach Prognoseanhebung gesucht
07.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
06.12.20
Yescarta Shows Positive Results as a First-Line Treatment for Patients With High-Risk Large B-cell Lymphoma
06.12.20
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients
05.12.20
Yescarta Is First CAR T-cell Therapy to Demonstrate High Response Rates and Durable Clinical Benefit in a Pivotal Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Study

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
87
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
18.11.20
3.563
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
11.11.20
18
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
01.11.20
2
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Gilead Sciences - Weiter 'Kaufen'
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung