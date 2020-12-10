Major Drilling Announces Strong Results for Q2 2021

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI), a leading provider of specialized drilling services to the mining sector (“Major Drilling” or the “Company”), today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020.

Generated revenue of $114.2 million, an increase of 28% from Q1 2021, driven by increasing momentum in gold drilling activity.

Increased revenue from junior miners.

Recorded net earnings of $7.0 million or $0.09 per share.

Repaid $15.0 million of debt; well capitalized with $87 million of total liquidity and a net cash position (1) of $7.6 million, an increase of $9.6 million compared to Q1 2021.

of $7.6 million, an increase of $9.6 million compared to Q1 2021. Achieved new drilling record with completion of 2,000-meter hole of PQ size, the largest size of core sample in the industry.



“Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact operations in certain regions, many projects resumed operations during the quarter on the back of stronger metal prices and a positive long-term outlook,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling. ”Notably, junior mining companies increased their activity levels, particularly in Canada, which is behavior typically seen in an upcycle. We are encouraged that some of our senior gold customers have already forecasted higher budgets for 2021 and that junior mining companies are continuing to raise capital to fund exploration programs. Copper prices have also increased by more than 50% over the last eight months, as infrastructure plans are commencing globally. Industry experts expect the global refined copper market to hit a deficit this year, which should lead to significant investments in copper exploration projects. Looking forward to calendar 2021, as we enter our seasonally slower third quarter, we are in a unique position to react to this market dynamic as our financial strength has allowed us to invest in safety, equipment and innovation in order to meet the high standards of our customers.”

“I would like to salute our crews at the Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia for their incredible accomplishment. They achieved a new drilling record by completing a 2,000-meter hole of PQ size, which is the largest size of core sample in our industry. This is an extremely deep hole for PQ that required highly specialized expertise and equipment. Calendar 2020 has been a banner year for us in terms of specialized drilling, given we also achieved the longest drill hole ever drilled in Canada at the Windfall project for Osisko Mining, at 3,467 meters, reaffirming our reputation as the leader in specialized drilling in the industry.”

“The Company had a strong financial performance in the quarter, generating $19.3 million in EBITDA (2) while spending $8.0 million on capital expenditures,” said Ian Ross, CFO of Major Drilling. “The bulk of the capital expenditures related to ancillary equipment needed to support the jurisdictions where we are seeing increased demand for our drill rigs. We also added one rig this quarter and disposed of 13 older, inefficient rigs bringing the total rig count to 601. We finished the quarter with net cash of $7.6 million, reflecting our continued strategy of maintaining a balance sheet that ensures flexibility and resilience through the cycle.”

In millions of Canadian dollars (except earnings per share) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Revenue $ 114.2 $ 121.2 $ 203.6 $ 238.6 Gross margin 20.0 % 20.4 % 18.7 % 19.3 % Adjusted gross margin (2) 28.3 % 28.1 % 28.1 % 27.1 % EBITDA (2) 19.3 20.5 33.2 38.4 As percentage of revenue 16.9 % 16.9 % 16.3 % 16.1 % Net earnings 7.0 7.3 9.2 13.3 Earnings per share 0.09 0.09 0.11 0.17

(1) Net cash position (net of debt, excluding lease liabilities reported under IFRS16 Leases)

(2) See “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”



Second Quarter Ended October 31, 2020

Total revenue for the quarter was $114.2 million, down 6% from revenue of $121.2 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The unfavourable foreign exchange translation impact on revenue for the quarter, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, was approximately $2 million, with a minimal impact on net earnings as expenditures in foreign jurisdictions tend to be in the same currency as revenue.

Revenue for the quarter from Canada - U.S. drilling operations increased by 8.1% to $70.6 million, compared to the same period last year. The region saw activity levels resume to pre-COVID-19 levels and part of the growth was related to an influx of junior activity as a result of the increased junior equity financings that occurred over the past six months.

South and Central American revenue decreased by 27.5% to $21.6 million for the quarter, compared to the same quarter last year. Government or customer-imposed restrictions regarding COVID-19 remained in place during the quarter in certain regions, impacting activity levels.

Asian and African revenue decreased by 15.7% to $22.0 million, compared to the same period last year as the region continues to deal with COVID-19 related impacts.

Gross margin percentage for the quarter was 20.0%, compared to 20.4% for the same period last year. Depreciation expense totaling $9.5 million is included in direct costs for the current quarter, versus $9.3 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes depreciation expense, was 28.3% for the quarter, compared to 28.1% for the same period last year. Gross margins were strong despite some COVID-19 logistical challenges that resulted in some additional direct costs. Margins were positively impacted by approximately 1%, as the Company was able to take advantage of government assistance programs available in the hardest hit regions, however as activity is now returning to pre-COVID-19 levels, these programs will have minimal impact in the coming quarter. Pricing in certain jurisdictions has been increased to reflect the demand growth and some of the COVID-19 related additional costs.

General and administrative costs were $11.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to the same quarter last year. Reduced travel continues to drive the decrease in general and administrative costs as compared to the previous year and will remain in place until a time when it can be resumed in a safe and responsible manner.

The income tax provision for the quarter was an expense of $2.0 million compared to an expense of $3.0 million for the prior year period. The income tax expense for the quarter was positively impacted by the utilization of previously unrecognized losses.

Net earnings were $7.0 million or $0.09 per share ($0.09 per share diluted) for the quarter, compared to net earnings of $7.3 million or $0.09 per share ($0.09 per share diluted) for the prior year quarter.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s financial data has been prepared in accordance with IFRS, with the exception of certain financial measures detailed below. The Company believes these non-IFRS financial measures are key, for both management and investors, in evaluating performance at a consolidated level and are commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as indicators of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted gross profit/margin - excludes depreciation expense:

(in $000s CAD) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Total revenue $ 114,152 $ 121,182 $ 203,572 $ 238,641 Direct costs 91,300 96,475 165,595 192,565 Less: depreciation (9,468 ) (9,311 ) (19,175 ) (18,632 ) Adjusted gross profit 32,320 34,018 57,152 64,708 Adjusted gross margin 28.3 % 28.1 % 28.1 % 27.1 %





EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization:

(in $000s CAD) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Net earnings $ 7,009 $ 7,259 $ 9,157 $ 13,292 Finance costs 336 204 624 423 Income tax provision 2,006 3,020 3,237 5,014 Depreciation and amortization 9,975 9,972 20,195 19,689 EBITDA $ 19,326 $ 20,455 $ 33,213 $ 38,418





Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that the Company expects to occur (including management’s expectations regarding the Company’s objectives, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and businesses) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by future or conditional verbs such as “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, and terms and expressions of similar import. All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this document in light of management’s experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, these statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the level of activity in the mining industry and the demand for the Company’s services; the Canadian and international economic environments; the Company’s dependence on key customers; the level of funding for the Company’s clients (particularly for junior mining companies); implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures; exposure to currency movements (which can affect the Company’s revenue in Canadian dollars); the geographic distribution of the Company’s operations; the impact of operational changes; changes in jurisdictions in which the Company operates (including changes in regulation); failure by counterparties to fulfill contractual obligations; as well as other risk factors described under “General Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended April 30, 2020, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements made in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reasons, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team alone. The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended October 31 October 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 TOTAL REVENUE $ 114,152 $ 121,182 $ 203,572 $ 238,641 DIRECT COSTS (note 6) 91,300 96,475 165,595 192,565 GROSS PROFIT 22,852 24,707 37,977 46,076 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 11,568 12,127 22,794 24,292 Other expenses 1,584 1,575 2,479 2,733 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 67 (19 ) 11 (144 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 282 541 (325 ) 466 Finance costs 336 204 624 423 13,837 14,428 25,583 27,770 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAX 9,015 10,279 12,394 18,306 INCOME TAX PROVISION (RECOVERY) (note 7) Current 2,063 3,553 3,864 5,447 Deferred (57 ) (533 ) (627 ) (433 ) 2,006 3,020 3,237 5,014 NET EARNINGS $ 7,009 $ 7,259 $ 9,157 $ 13,292 EARNINGS PER SHARE (note 8) Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.17





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended October 31 October 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET EARNINGS $ 7,009 $ 7,259 $ 9,157 $ 13,292 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations (2,715 ) (2,383 ) (10,805 ) (8,139 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (net of tax) 43 768 1,713 936 COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS $ 4,337 $ 5,644 $ 65 $ 6,089





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the six months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Retained earnings Other Share-based Foreign currency Share capital (deficit) reserves payments reserve translation reserve Total BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2019* $ 241,264 $ 29,020 $ (570 ) $ 14,503 $ 78,783 $ 363,000 Share-based compensation - - - 141 - 141 Stock options expired - 3,460 - (3,460 ) - - 241,264 32,480 (570 ) 11,184 78,783 363,141 Comprehensive earnings: Net earnings - 13,292 - - - 13,292 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations - - - - (8,139 ) (8,139 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives - - 936 - - 936 Total comprehensive earnings (loss) - 13,292 936 - (8,139 ) 6,089 BALANCE AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2019 $ 241,264 $ 45,772 $ 366 $ 11,184 $ 70,644 $ 369,230 BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2020 $ 243,189 $ (35,691 ) $ (611 ) $ 8,519 $ 81,640 $ 297,046 Exercise of stock options 41 - - (17 ) - 24 Share-based compensation - - - 149 - 149 Stock options expired - 3,525 - (3,525 ) - - 243,230 (32,166 ) (611 ) 5,126 81,640 297,219 Comprehensive earnings: Net earnings - 9,157 - - - 9,157 Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations - - - - (10,805 ) (10,805 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives - - 1,713 - - 1,713 Total comprehensive earnings (loss) - 9,157 1,713 - (10,805 ) 65 BALANCE AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2020 $ 243,230 $ (23,009 ) $ 1,102 $ 5,126 $ 70,835 $ 297,284

*Opening balances have been allocated to include expired or forfeited stock options of $5,744, previously recorded in share-based payments reserve, in retained earnings (deficit), consistent with current year presentation.





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended October 31 October 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Earnings before income tax $ 9,015 $ 10,279 $ 12,394 $ 18,306 Operating items not involving cash Depreciation and amortization (note 6) 9,975 9,972 20,195 19,689 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 67 (19 ) 11 (144 ) Share-based compensation 73 51 149 141 Finance costs recognized in earnings before income tax 336 204 624 423 19,466 20,487 33,373 38,415 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items 365 982 (12,542 ) (4,632 ) Finance costs paid (336 ) (204 ) (624 ) (423 ) Income taxes paid (1,541 ) (2,750 ) (2,865 ) (4,604 ) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 17,954 18,515 17,342 28,756 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of lease liabilities (488 ) (544 ) (798 ) (844 ) Repayment of long-term debt (15,250 ) (291 ) (35,501 ) (556 ) Issuance of common shares due to exercise of stock options 24 - 24 - Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (15,714 ) (835 ) (36,275 ) (1,400 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (note 5) (8,045 ) (5,543 ) (15,544 ) (16,108 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 191 462 492 728 Cash flow from (used in) investing activities (7,854 ) (5,081 ) (15,052 ) (15,380 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 108 (60 ) (883 ) 38 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (5,506 ) 12,539 (34,868 ) 12,014 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 29,071 26,841 58,433 27,366 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD $ 23,565 $ 39,380 $ 23,565 $ 39,380





Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As at October 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) October 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,565 $ 58,433 Trade and other receivables 97,233 71,641 Income tax receivable 3,874 4,350 Inventories 91,074 99,823 Prepaid expenses 3,782 4,497 219,528 238,744 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (note 5) 155,639 165,103 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 3,134 3,803 DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS 9,581 9,613 GOODWILL 7,708 7,708 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 757 946 $ 396,347 $ 425,917 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 62,631 $ 55,858 Income tax payable 1,604 926 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,094 1,121 Current portion of long-term debt 860 1,024 66,189 58,929 LEASE LIABILITIES 2,067 2,701 CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION 1,807 1,807 LONG-TERM DEBT 15,148 50,333 DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES 13,852 15,101 99,063 128,871 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 243,230 243,189 Retained earnings (deficit) (23,009 ) (35,691 ) Other reserves 1,102 (611 ) Share-based payments reserve 5,126 8,519 Foreign currency translation reserve 70,835 81,640 297,284 297,046 $ 396,347 $ 425,917





MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information)

1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (the “Company”) is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and has its head office at 111 St. George Street, Suite 100, Moncton, NB, Canada. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The principal source of revenue consists of contract drilling for companies primarily involved in mining and mineral exploration. The Company has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Statement of compliance

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (“IAS 34”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and using the accounting policies as outlined in the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2020.

On December 10, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the financial statements for issue.

Basis of consolidation

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee.

The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the period are included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations from the effective date of acquisition or up to the effective date of disposal, as appropriate.

Intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation, where appropriate.

Basis of preparation

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared based on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, using the same accounting policies and methods of computation as presented in the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2020.

3. KEY SOURCES OF ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTY AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS

The preparation of financial statements, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that are not readily apparent from other sources, which affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

Depending on the severity and duration of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, results could be impacted in future periods. It is not possible at this time to estimate the magnitude of such potential future impacts.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods, if the revision affects both current and future periods. Significant areas requiring the use of management estimates relate to the useful lives of property, plant and equipment for depreciation purposes, property, plant and equipment and inventory valuation, determination of income and other taxes, assumptions used in the compilation of share-based payments, fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions, amounts recorded as accrued liabilities, contingent consideration and allowance for doubtful accounts, and impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets.

The Company applied judgment in determining the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries, the determination of cash-generating units (“CGUs”), the degree of componentization of property, plant and equipment, the recognition of provisions and accrued liabilities, and the determination of the probability that deferred income tax assets will be realized from future taxable earnings.

4. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

The third quarter (November to January) is normally the Company’s weakest quarter due to the shutdown of mining and exploration activities, often for extended periods over the holiday season.

5. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Capital expenditures for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 were $6,376 (2019 - $5,543) and $15,544 (2019 - $16,108), respectively. Cash payments in the current quarter for assets previously acquired were $1,669 (2019 – nil).

6. EXPENSES BY NATURE

Direct costs by nature are as follows:

(in $000s CAD) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Depreciation $ 9,468 $ 9,311 $ 19,175 $ 18,632 Employee benefit expenses 41,013 40,699 71,706 81,983 Cost of inventory 16,297 17,730 31,452 34,745 Other 24,522 28,735 43,262 57,205 Direct costs $ 91,300 $ 96,475 $ 165,595 $ 192,565

Depreciation expense recorded in general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 was $507 (2019 - $661) and $1,020 (2019 - $1,057), respectively.

7. INCOME TAXES

The income tax provision for the period can be reconciled to accounting earnings before income tax as follows:

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Earnings before income tax $ 9,015 $ 10,279 $ 12,394 $ 18,306 Statutory Canadian corporate income tax rate 27 % 27 % 27 % 27 % Expected income tax provision based on statutory rate 2,434 2,775 3,346 4,942 Non-recognition of tax benefits related to losses 520 277 1,362 372 Utilization of previously unrecognized losses (1,376 ) (238 ) (1,553 ) (583 ) Other foreign taxes paid 118 154 239 322 Rate variances in foreign jurisdictions (69 ) (143 ) (232 ) (161 ) Permanent differences and other 379 195 75 122 Income tax provision recognized in net earnings $ 2,006 $ 3,020 $ 3,237 $ 5,014

The Company periodically assesses its liabilities and contingencies for all tax years open to audit based upon the latest information available. For those matters where it is probable that an adjustment will be made, the Company records its best estimate of these tax liabilities, including related interest charges. Inherent uncertainties exist in estimates of tax contingencies due to changes in tax laws. While management believes they have adequately provided for the probable outcome of these matters, future results may include favourable or unfavourable adjustments to these estimated tax liabilities in the period the assessments are made, or resolved, or when the statutes of limitations lapse.

8. EARNINGS PER SHARE

All of the Company’s earnings are attributable to common shares, therefore, net earnings is used in determining earnings per share.

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Net earnings $ 7,009 $ 7,259 $ 9,157 $ 13,292 Weighted average number of shares: Basic (000s) 80,638 80,300 80,636 80,300 Diluted (000s) 80,806 80,330 80,700 80,308 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ 0.17

The calculation of diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended October 31, 2020 excludes the effect of 997,774 and 1,469,096 options, respectively (2019 - 2,696,237 and 2,961,091) as they were anti‐dilutive.

The total number of shares outstanding on October 31, 2020 was 80,640,753 (2019 - 80,299,984).

9. SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company’s operations are divided into the following three geographic segments, corresponding to its management structure: Canada - U.S.; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa. The services provided in each of the reportable segments are essentially the same. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in the Company’s annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2020. Management evaluates performance based on earnings from operations in these three geographic segments before finance costs, general corporate expenses and income taxes. Data relating to each of the Company’s reportable segments is presented as follows:

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Revenue Canada - U.S.* $ 70,617 $ 65,337 $ 116,662 $ 126,294 South and Central America 21,573 29,785 $ 41,108 62,471 Asia and Africa 21,962 26,060 $ 45,802 49,876 $ 114,152 $ 121,182 $ 203,572 $ 238,641

*Canada - U.S. includes revenue of $33,642 and $26,902 for Canadian operations for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively and $51,719 and $53,867 for the six months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Earnings (loss) from operations Canada - U.S. $ 8,609 $ 7,078 $ 11,410 $ 12,416 South and Central America (728 ) 1,128 (1,771 ) 2,986 Asia and Africa 3,276 5,085 6,277 8,897 11,157 13,291 15,916 24,299 Finance costs 336 204 624 423 General corporate expenses** 1,806 2,808 2,898 5,570 Income tax 2,006 3,020 3,237 5,014 4,148 6,032 6,759 11,007 Net Earnings $ 7,009 $ 7,259 $ 9,157 $ 13,292

**General corporate expenses include expenses for corporate offices and stock options.

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Capital expenditures Canada - U.S. $ 4,565 $ 3,459 $ 12,586 $ 11,923 South and Central America 584 831 784 1,573 Asia and Africa 1,164 374 2,111 1,580 Unallocated and corporate assets 63 879 63 1,032 Total capital expenditures $ 6,376 $ 5,543 $ 15,544 $ 16,108





Depreciation and amortization Canada - U.S. $ 5,098 $ 4,530 $ 10,122 $ 8,985 South and Central America 3,042 3,762 6,400 7,439 Asia and Africa 1,774 1,647 3,566 3,204 Unallocated and corporate assets 61 33 107 61 Total depreciation and amortization $ 9,975 $ 9,972 $ 20,195 $ 19,689





October 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 Identifiable assets Canada - U.S.* $ 196,523 $ 180,925 South and Central America 119,226 129,748 Asia and Africa 122,955 121,954 Unallocated and corporate assets (liabilities) (42,357 ) (6,710 ) Total identifiable assets $ 396,347 $ 425,917

*Canada - U.S. includes property, plant and equipment as at October 31, 2020 of $43,941 (April 30, 2020 - $44,146) for Canadian operations.





10. F INANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair value

The carrying values of cash, trade and other receivables, demand credit facilities and trade and other payables approximate their fair value due to the relatively short period to maturity of the instruments. The carrying value of long-term debt approximates its fair value as the interest applicable is reflective of fair market rates.

Financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value are classified and disclosed in one of the following categories:

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices); and

Level 3 - inputs for the assets or liabilities that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).



The Company’s derivatives are classified as level 2 financial instruments. There were no transfers of amounts between level 1, level 2 and level 3 financial instruments for the quarter ended October 31, 2020.

The fair value hierarchy requires the use of observable market inputs whenever such inputs exist. A financial instrument is classified to the lowest level of the hierarchy for which a significant input has been considered in measuring fair value.

Credit risk

As at October 31, 2020, 91.6% (April 30, 2020 - 81.6%) of the Company’s trade receivables were aged as current and 1.6% (April 30, 2020 - 2.0%) of the trade receivables were impaired.

The movements in the allowance for impairment of trade receivables during the three and twelve month periods were as follows:

October 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 Opening balance $ 1,226 $ 863 Increase in impairment allowance 298 442 Recovery of amounts previously impaired (59 ) - Write-off charged against allowance (76 ) (37 ) Foreign exchange translation differences (35 ) (42 ) Ending balance $ 1,354 $ 1,226

Foreign currency risk

As at October 31, 2020, the most significant carrying amounts of net monetary assets or liabilities (which may include intercompany balances with other subsidiaries) that: (i) are denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the respective Company subsidiary; and (ii) cause foreign exchange rate exposure, including the impact on earnings before income taxes (“EBIT”), if the corresponding rate changes by 10%, are as follows:

Rate variance MNT/USD IDR/USD USD/CLP USD/AUD USD/BRL USD/CAD Other Net exposure on monetary assets 7,435 6,535 5,346 4,513 2,847 1,906 358 EBIT impact +/-10% 826 726 594 501 316 212 40

Liquidity risk

The following table details contractual maturities for the Company’s financial liabilities: