 

AGF Management Limited Reports Preliminary Highlights to Fourth Quarter Net Sales and Financial Results

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF or the Company) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced preliminary unaudited highlights for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020. All figures in this release are approximate due to the preliminary nature of the announcement.

AGF recorded retail mutual fund net sales for the month ended November 30, 2020 of $82 million. AGF has continued to record net sales into December, with retail net sales of $15 million as at December 9, 2020.

For the quarter ended November 30, 2020, AGF’s retail mutual fund net sales were $66 million, compared to net redemptions of $181 million in Q4 2019. Retail mutual fund gross sales improved 35% year-over-year.

AGF estimates after tax earnings from its private alternatives business will increase from $0.01 per share in Q3 2020 to approximately $0.07 per share in Q4 2020. The increase relates primarily to higher LP investment returns and related carried interest income.

Selling, general & administrative expenses (SG&A) is expected to be within guidance of $175 million for the year.

“2020 has been a difficult year and despite the challenges, we have continued to work in the interest of our stakeholders,” said Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF. “We continue to execute on a client-oriented plan across all global client channels, including retail, and in private alternatives.”

AGF will release its complete financial results for Q4 2020 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, private alternatives and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

